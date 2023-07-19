Clearwater Analytics to Host 1st Investor Day and to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in Third Quarter 2023

BOISE, Idaho, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences in the third quarter of 2023.

Clearwater Analytics Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Sahai, Chief Financial Officer Jim Cox, and the rest of our executive leadership team will host Clearwater Analytics' 1st Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Mr. Cox will participate in a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings virtually at the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Mr. Sahai and Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat at the Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Webcasts from the fireside chats and Investor Day will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

