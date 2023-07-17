Advertise With Us

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $5.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, evenly balanced with net income of $5.7 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recognized net income of $11.4 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, compared to $10.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Our return on average assets set a record for the Company in the first half of 2023, as we achieved 1.47% year-to-date.

"Virginia National Bank remains committed to our customers and our community, and continues to proactively lend as indicated by our loan growth in the second quarter," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust. "We have not been forced to tighten our credit quality standards as many banks have, since our standards were established with a high bar from the onset, as evidenced by our solid credit quality metrics.  Our return on average assets set a record for the Company in the first half of 2023, as we achieved 1.47% year-to-date."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased to 1.46% compared to 1.27% realized in the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased to 15.98% compared to 16.16% realized in same period in the prior year, primarily due to the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.3 million period over period related to unrealized losses in the securities portfolio.
  • The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was 54.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an improvement over 58.3% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 rose to 3.83%, compared to 3.02% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Yield on loans elevated to 6.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 4.32% for the same period in the prior year. The accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 88 bps in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 12 bps in the second quarter of 2022, increasing primarily due to the treatment of the credit mark under CECL2. When a purchased loan, which was identified as purchased credit-deteriorated as of the date of the acquisition, is satisfied by the borrower, the remaining mark is recognized as interest income in accordance with CECL, whereas former accounting treatment required that the credit mark be spread among the remaining loan pool.
  • Total deposits declined $130.3 million from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023, as many customers moved funds outside of the Bank to earn higher yields while the Bank's strategy was to keep cost of funds low during the first two months of the year. Borrowings and federal funds purchased increased over the same period by $80.1 million. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $106.6 million.
  • The Company had no brokered deposits as of June 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022. The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $132.8 million as of June 30, 2023 and $134.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

1

See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

2

For more information regarding the adoption of FASB's Topic 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL") effective January 1, 2023, refer to the Company's first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q.

Share Repurchase Plan

During the second quarter of 2023, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase plan of up to 5% of outstanding common stock, subject to consultation with the Federal Reserve.  More information will be forthcoming for shareholders regarding the specifics of the plan after the consultation has been completed.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023 totaled $973.3 million, an increase of $36.9 million, or 3.9%, compared to December 31, 2022.
  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.08% as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, compared to 0.07% as of June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets have been reduced to $1.3 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022 and increased from $1.1 million as of June 30, 2022; the Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
  • The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.81% as of June 30, 2023 and 0.57% as of June 30, 2022. The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $11.0 million as of June 30, 2023. The total of the ACL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 amounted to 1.94% as of June 30, 2023 and 2.39% as of June 30, 2022.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $261 thousand, which includes $45 thousand related to provision for unfunded commitments. The increase in provision over the prior year is due primarily to increased loan balances.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of $13.7 million increased $1.2 million, or 10%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, due primarily to the increase in average balances of securities, positively impacting net interest income through rate and volume, as well as the increase in average yields on loans, offset by increased interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 133 bps incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 116 bps from 17 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 24 bps to 174 bps.
  • Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 83% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $1.6 million, or 44%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to gains on the sale of property of $1.1 million in the second quarter of the prior year.  In addition, $210 thousand of income was recognized in the second quarter of the prior year related to advisory and brokerage income; this business line was sold in the fourth quarter of 2022, eliminating future income or expense related thereto.  In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received an additional $267 thousand recovery of unearned premiums related to the loss of insurance on the student loan portfolio, bringing the total recovered from liquidation of the insurance company to over $1.3 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $878 thousand, or 9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to lower occupancy expense and reduced professional and consulting fees as a result of efficiencies gained from the merger.

1

See "Reconciliation of Certain  Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Book Value 

Book value per share was $26.54 as of June 30, 2023 and $25.20 as of June 30, 2022, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $24.01 as of June 30, 2023 compared to $22.28 as of June 30, 2022.  These values increased as the impact of net income outweighed the increase in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate amounted to 18.4% compared to 17.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, which are both lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and bank owned life insurance policies.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the second quarter of the current year.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK."  Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

1

See "Reconciliation of Certain  Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management.  Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values;  the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services  including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing.  Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022*



June 30, 2022




(Unaudited)






(Unaudited)



ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$

9,714



$

20,993



$

17,631



Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


20,225




19,098




145,217



Federal funds sold


-




45




52,819



Securities:










Available for sale, at fair value


473,868




538,186




461,830



Restricted securities, at cost


7,438




5,137




5,138



Total securities


481,306




543,323




466,968



Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


973,348




936,415




960,192



Allowance for credit losses


(7,863)




(5,552)




(5,503)



Loans, net


965,485




930,863




954,689



Premises and equipment, net


17,564




17,808




19,193



Assets held for sale


-




965




-



Bank owned life insurance


39,065




38,552




38,046



Goodwill


7,768




7,768




8,140



Core deposit intangible, net


5,815




6,586




7,405



Right of use asset, net


6,634




6,536




7,343



Deferred tax asset, net


16,961




17,315




14,279



Accrued interest receivable and other assets


13,551




13,507




13,210



Total assets

$

1,584,088



$

1,623,359



$

1,744,940



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Liabilities:










Demand deposits:










Noninterest-bearing

$

412,273



$

495,649



$

512,889



Interest-bearing


312,773




399,983




399,930



Money market and savings deposit accounts


398,074




467,600




535,958



Certificates of deposit and other time deposits


224,956




115,106




150,121



Total deposits


1,348,076




1,478,338




1,598,898



Federal funds purchased


20,503




-




-



Borrowings


59,666




-




-



Junior subordinated debt, net


3,436




3,413




3,390



Lease liability


6,301




6,173




6,925



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


3,667




2,019




1,511



Total liabilities


1,441,649




1,489,943




1,610,724



Commitments and contingent liabilities










Shareholders' equity:










Preferred stock, $2.50 par value


-




-




-



Common stock, $2.50 par value


13,239




13,214




13,201



Capital surplus


107,568




105,344




104,858



Retained earnings


67,612




63,482




53,852



Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(45,980)




(48,624)




(37,695)



Total shareholders' equity


142,439




133,416




134,216



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,584,088



$

1,623,359



$

1,744,940



Common shares outstanding


5,365,982




5,337,271




5,326,271



Common shares authorized


10,000,000




10,000,000




10,000,000



Preferred shares outstanding


-




-




-



Preferred shares authorized


2,000,000




2,000,000




2,000,000




*  Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






For the three months ended



For the six months ended




June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022


Interest and dividend income:













Loans, including fees


$

14,894



$

10,610



$

27,661



$

21,379


Federal funds sold



10




302




10




363


Other interest-bearing deposits



119




219




377




355


Investment securities:













Taxable



2,876




1,662




5,827




2,674


Tax exempt



329




308




656




612


Dividends



104




64




171




126


Total interest and dividend income



18,332




13,165




34,702




25,509















Interest expense:













Demand deposits



106




58




195




119


Money market and savings deposits



2,197




440




3,970




1,055


Certificates and other time deposits



1,776




157




2,424




352


Borrowings



439




-




766




-


Federal funds purchased



32




-




91




-


Junior subordinated debt



79




49




140




97


Total interest expense



4,629




704




7,586




1,623


Net interest income



13,703




12,461




27,116




23,886


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



261




(217)




13




(69)


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



13,442




12,678




27,103




23,955















Noninterest income:













Wealth management fees



397




572




801




1,129


Advisory and brokerage income



-




210




-




426


Deposit account fees



399




458




800




923


Debit/credit card and ATM fees



636




779




1,207




1,486


Bank owned life insurance income



261




246




513




457


Resolution of commercial dispute



-




-




-




2,400


Gains on sales of assets



-




1,113




-




1,113


Gains on sales of securities, net



-




-




254




-


Other



352




268




746




499


Total noninterest income



2,045




3,646




4,321




8,433















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



4,062




4,086




8,113




8,817


Net occupancy



929




1,282




2,108




2,479


Equipment



176




254




394




537


Bank franchise tax



313




304




637




608


Computer software



203




357




405




620


Data processing



806




699




1,548




1,437


FDIC deposit insurance assessment



220




125




320




351


Marketing, advertising and promotion



275




259




650




526


Plastics expense



30




92




78




231


Professional fees



198




404




390




741


Core deposit intangible amortization



379




427




770




866


Other



973




1,153




2,012




2,324


Total noninterest expense



8,564




9,442




17,425




19,537















Income before income taxes



6,923




6,882




13,999




12,851


Provision for income taxes



1,272




1,197




2,557




2,242


Net income


$

5,651



$

5,685



$

11,442



$

10,609


Net income per common share, basic


$

1.05



$

1.07



$

2.14



$

1.99


Net income per common share, diluted


$

1.05



$

1.06



$

2.13



$

1.98


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,357,873




5,326,271




5,348,040




5,319,166


Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,375,073




5,347,008




5,375,545




5,345,242


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






At or For the Three Months Ended




June 30, 2023



March 31,
2023



December 31,       
2022



September 30,
2022



June 30, 2022


Common Share Data:
















Net income per weighted average share, basic


$

1.05



$

1.08



$

1.32



$

1.08



$

1.07


Net income per weighted average share, diluted


$

1.05



$

1.08



$

1.32



$

1.08



$

1.06


Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,357,873




5,338,099




5,333,902




5,326,543




5,326,271


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,375,073




5,375,619




5,362,220




5,348,900




5,347,008


Actual shares outstanding



5,365,982




5,338,650




5,327,271




5,327,271




5,326,271


Tangible book value per share at period end


$

24.01



$

23.88



$

22.31



$

20.81



$

22.28


















Key Ratios:
















Return on average assets 1



1.46

%



1.48

%



1.65

%



1.30

%



1.27

%

Return on average equity 1



15.98

%



17.57

%



22.23

%



16.50

%



16.16

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.83

%



3.71

%



3.91

%



3.47

%



3.02

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



54.1

%



56.2

%



51.7

%



57.0

%



58.3

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio



72.2

%



67.3

%



63.3

%



59.0

%



60.1

%

















Capital Ratios:
















Tier 1 leverage ratio



11.20

%



10.64

%



9.77

%



9.17

%



8.79

%

Total risk-based capital ratio



18.80

%



18.37

%



17.64

%



16.97

%



16.51

%

















Assets and Asset Quality:
















Average earning assets


$

1,443,048



$

1,475,617



$

1,568,765



$

1,644,124



$

1,668,471


Average gross loans


$

940,264



$

932,834



$

938,740



$

959,086



$

984,883


Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period


$

196



$

215



$

234



$

254



$

1,925


Fair value mark on acquired loans


$

10,957



$

14,120



$

15,887



$

17,046



$

17,502


















Allowance for credit losses:
















Beginning of period


$

7,772



$

5,552



$

5,485



$

5,503



$

5,834


Impact of adoption of CECL



-



$

2,491



$

-



$

-



$

-


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



216




(235)




136




39




(217)


Charge-offs



(180)




(136)




(472)




(119)




(191)


Recoveries



55




100




403




62




77


Net charge-offs



(125)




(36)




(69)




(57)




(114)


End of period


$

7,863



$

7,772



$

5,552



$

5,485



$

5,503


















Non-accrual loans


$

1,185



$

1,228



$

673



$

607



$

511


Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



107




69




705




859




626


OREO



-




-




-




-




-


Total nonperforming assets (NPA)


$

1,292



$

1,297



$

1,378



$

1,466



$

1,137


















NPA as a % of total assets



0.08

%



0.08

%



0.08

%



0.08

%



0.07

%

NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO



0.13

%



0.14

%



0.15

%



0.16

%



0.12

%

ACL to gross loans



0.81

%



0.83

%



0.59

%



0.58

%



0.57

%

ACL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



1.94

%



2.33

%



2.29

%



2.38

%



2.39

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.12

%



0.13

%



0.07

%



0.06

%



0.05

%

Net charge-offs to average loans 1



0.05

%



0.02

%



0.03

%



0.02

%



0.05

%



1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.  Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)






For the three months ended




June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities


$

421,156



$

2,980




2.83

%


$

325,833



$

1,726




2.12

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,956




415




2.48

%



65,352




390




2.39

%

Total Securities 1



488,112




3,395




2.78

%



391,185




2,116




2.16

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



823,289




13,167




6.41

%



847,661




8,988




4.25

%

Commercial



74,665




969




5.21

%



86,394




995




4.62

%

Consumer



42,310




758




7.19

%



50,828




627




4.95

%

      Total Loans



940,264




14,894




6.35

%



984,883




10,610




4.32

%

Fed Funds Sold



895




10




4.48

%



150,393




302




0.81

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



13,777




119




3.46

%



142,010




219




0.62

%

Total Earning Assets



1,443,048




18,418




5.12

%



1,668,471




13,247




3.18

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(7,805)










(5,866)








Total Non-Earning Assets



113,883










133,526








Total Assets


$

1,549,126









$

1,796,131



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

331,523



$

106




0.13

%


$

411,374



$

58




0.06

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



415,015




2,197




2.12

%



550,883




440




0.32

%

Time Deposits



194,736




1,776




3.66

%



152,695




157




0.41

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



941,274




4,079




1.74

%



1,114,952




655




0.24

%

Borrowings



34,265




439




5.14

%










Federal funds purchased



2,392




32




5.37

%










Junior subordinated debt



3,430




79




9.24

%



3,383




49




5.81

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



981,361




4,629




1.89

%



1,118,335




704




0.25

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



416,039










527,008








Other liabilities



9,853










10,067








Total Liabilities



1,407,253










1,655,410








Shareholders' Equity



141,873










140,721








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,549,126









$

1,796,131








Net Interest Income (FTE)





$

13,789









$

12,543





Interest Rate Spread 2









3.23

%









2.93

%

Cost of Funds









1.33

%









0.17

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets









1.29

%









0.17

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.83

%









3.02

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)






For the six months ended




June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities


$

434,219



$

5,998




2.76

%


$

287,241



$

2,800




1.95

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



67,019




831




2.48

%



65,249




775




2.38

%

Total Securities 1



501,238




6,829




2.72

%



352,490




3,575




2.03

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



820,033




24,032




5.91

%



866,863




18,082




4.21

%

Commercial



73,357




2,098




5.77

%



89,944




2,084




4.67

%

Consumer



43,179




1,531




7.15

%



51,302




1,213




4.77

%

      Total Loans



936,569




27,661




5.96

%



1,008,109




21,379




4.28

%

Fed Funds Sold



455




10




4.43

%



151,429




363




0.48

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



20,789




377




3.66

%



235,418




356




0.30

%

Total Earning Assets



1,459,051




34,877




4.82

%



1,747,446




25,673




2.96

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(7,947)










(5,946)








Total Non-Earning Assets



114,372










124,851








Total Assets


$

1,565,476









$

1,866,351



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

346,625



$

195




0.11

%


$

416,393



$

119




0.06

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



431,849




3,970




1.85

%



603,259




1,055




0.35

%

Time Deposits



161,247




2,424




3.03

%



155,544




352




0.46

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



939,721




6,589




1.41

%



1,175,196




1,526




0.26

%

Borrowings



31,074




766




4.97

%










Federal funds purchased



3,754




91




4.89

%










Junior subordinated debt



3,423




140




8.25

%



3,377




98




5.85

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



977,972




7,586




1.56

%



1,178,573




1,624




0.28

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



440,285










527,049








Other liabilities



9,423










10,704








Total Liabilities



1,427,680










1,716,326








Shareholders' Equity



137,796










150,025








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,565,476









$

1,866,351








Net Interest Income (FTE)





$

27,291









$

24,049





Interest Rate Spread 2









3.26

%









2.68

%

Cost of Funds









1.08

%









0.19

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets









1.05

%









0.19

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.77

%









2.78

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






For the Three Months Ended




June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022


Fully tax-equivalent measures
















Net interest income


$

13,703



$

13,413



$

15,384



$

14,277



$

12,461


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



86




87




86




83




82


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

13,789



$

13,500



$

15,470



$

14,360



$

12,543


















Efficiency ratio 2



54.4

%



56.5

%



52.0

%



57.3

%



58.6

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3

%



-0.3

%



-0.3

%



-0.3

%



-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



54.1

%



56.2

%



51.7

%



57.0

%



58.3

%

















Net interest margin



3.81

%



3.69

%



3.89

%



3.45

%



3.00

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.83

%



3.71

%



3.91

%



3.47

%



3.02

%



For the Six Months Ended




June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022


Fully tax-equivalent measures







Net interest income


$

27,116



$

23,886


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



175




163


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

27,291



$

24,049









Efficiency ratio 2



55.4

%



60.5

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3

%



-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



55.1

%



60.1

%








Net interest margin



3.75

%



2.76

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.77

%



2.78

%



As of




June 30, 2023



March 31,
2023



December 31,
2022



September 30,
2022



June 30, 2022


Other financial measures
















ACL to gross loans



0.81

%



0.83

%



0.59

%



0.58

%



0.57

%

Fair value mark to gross loans



1.13

%



1.50

%



1.70

%



1.80

%



1.82

%

ACL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



1.94

%



2.33

%



2.29

%



2.38

%



2.39

%

















Book value per share


$

26.54



$

26.50



$

25.00



$

23.65



$

25.20


Impact of intangible assets 4



(2.53)




(2.62)




(2.69)




(2.84)



$

(2.92)


Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)


$

24.01



$

23.88



$

22.31



$

20.81



$

22.28




1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.  As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, this figure also included other intangible assets related to Sturman Wealth Advisors, also net of accumulated amortization.

