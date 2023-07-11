SUPER WOMAN SUPER LAWYER SETS NEW STANDARD OF EXCELLENCE

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Woman Super Lawyer Maryam Parman, the indomitable force in the legal arena, is setting the standard for legal excellence with her exceptional legal prowess and unwavering commitment to justice for all. Parman has established herself as an influential figure in law, championing the rights of her injured clients.

The Nation's Best Injury Lawyer, Super Woman Super Lawyer Maryam Parman (PRNewswire)

Building one of the most successful legal industry empires in the nation, has been marked by Parman's tireless advocacy for the injured community. The renowned legal powerhouse's passion for equality and inclusivity has propelled her to become a beacon of hope for the injured community. Through her work, she has empowered countless individuals, helping them navigate the complexities of the legal system and ensuring their voices are heard.

"I built my law firm from the ground up, we are the best law firm in the nation, based on solid work, absolute dedication, and we ensure that every injured client receives the finest representation and remarkable results." Parman stated, when asked about her well-respected law firm.

In a recent case, Parman's legal team won a multi-million-dollar settlement for a client who was involved in a car accident as a rear seat passenger to a car which struck the rear of a parked truck. Parman's client was seriously injured as a result of the accident. While many other attorneys chose not to represent the injured victim, Maryam Parman's team committed themselves to achieving a $7 million settlement for the injured car accident victim. This tenacious approach has revolutionized the legal landscape, providing hope to those who have been denied justice or faced insurmountable odds.

Parman has established a track record of success due to this higher standard of excellence and has become widely renowned for fearlessly taking on cases that other lawyers may turn down. Her unwavering commitment to the injured, and tenacity to seek justice, have led her to achieve remarkable outcomes in cases where others might have deemed success impossible.

Parman continues to set the standard for excellence through her commitment to positively transforming the lives of her clients and leaving an indelible mark on the legal profession. Her relentless pursuit of justice, combined with her empathetic and client-centered approach, has made her a force to be reckoned with.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Super Woman Super Lawyer