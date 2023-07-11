Just Released: RISMedia's 2023 Contract & Commission Study

NORWALK, Conn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading independent source for real estate news and information, is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Contract & Commission Study.

This second annual study from RISMedia pulls back the veil on real estate compensation, allowing industry professionals to best position themselves to maximize earnings.

"This report is one that every real estate professional needs, regardless of which side of the commission split they fall on," said RISMedia Founder and CEO, John Featherston. "If you want to grow in this business, knowing what type of brokerage offers the best splits, or if you're paying more fees than the average agent with your experience, can make the difference between surviving and thriving. Information is currency—don't leave money on the table."

Key takeaways from the report include:

Which real estate brokerage model offers the best splits, and what type of agent is most likely to take home 80% or more

Who is paying the most in fees, and who saw the biggest increases from last year

Which regions and demographics are charging the highest commission

How industry experience and time spent in office affect agent compensation

And much more!

To read this report, you must be a member of RISMedia's Premier content service. RISMedia's Premier offers the exclusive information and insights necessary for real estate professionals to achieve unparalleled success, including investigative journalism, business development strategies, exclusive research and monthly in-depth reports like this one. Real estate professionals can gain a deeper understanding of complex industry trends through practical breakdowns and actionable takeaways with RISMedia's Premier Reports.

For more information, visit www.rismedia.com/premier .



About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate's most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and premier educational and networking events.

For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com .

Media contact:

Jesse Williams

jwilliams@rismedia.com

View original content:

SOURCE RISMedia