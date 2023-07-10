AMAZFIT TEAMS UP WITH ULTRA-MARATHON LEGENED DEAN KARNAZES FOR THE LAUNCH OF AMAZFIT CHEETAH PRO

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, is excited to announce its collaboration with renowned ultra-marathoner and fitness icon, Dean Karnazes, as the leading ambassador for the highly anticipated Amazfit Cheetah Pro. With his extensive experience in the world of endurance sports and his dedication to fitness technology, Karnazes is the perfect representative for the cutting-edge features of this premium running watch.

Known for his extraordinary feats of endurance, Dean Karnazes has been a trailblazer in the fitness industry. As one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World, his endorsement of the Amazfit Cheetah Pro speaks volumes. He states, "Having embraced fitness technology from the onset, I am incredibly impressed with the Amazfit Cheetah Pro. It has performed well beyond my expectations, and I am thrilled to be partnering with Amazfit."

Karnazes will be leading Team Amazfit at the upcoming San Francisco Marathon, taking place from July 21 to 23, 2023. As the flagship event for the partnership, he will showcase the Amzfit Cheetah Pro during the race, demonstrating its exceptional capabilities in real-world endurance conditions. Additionally, on July 22 (Saturday), Karnazes will be making a special appearance at the Amazfit booth at the Expo, where he will be signing copies of his latest book and interacting with fans.

Amazfit invites all running enthusiasts and fans of Dean Karnazes to join the Team Amazfit community at the San Francisco Marathon. Get a firsthand experience of the Amazfit Cheetah Pro and witness Karnazes in action as he leads the team to greatness.

For more updates on Dean Karnazes' appearances, please follow us the Amazfit Sports Community on Facebook.

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro and Amazfit Cheetah (Round) are now available at Amazfit stores, Amazon and AliExpress. The Amazfit Cheetah (Square) will be available soon.

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro is priced starting from $299.99 USD, while the Amazfit Cheetah (Round) is priced starting from $229.99 USD. Prices may vary depending on location.

