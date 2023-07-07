Miami International Holdings Reports June 2023 Trading Results; MIAX Exchange Group Reports Multiple Volume and Market Share Records on Options and Equity Exchanges

PRINCETON, N.J., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported June 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

June 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights

Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 142.1 million contracts, a 39.5% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 16.24%, an 18.2% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 829.9 million contracts, a 25.2% increase YoY.

MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 57.2 million contracts, a 33.3% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.53%, a 13.0% increase YoY. MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 331.1 million contracts, up 21.2% from the same period in 2022.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 59.1 million contracts, a 61.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.75%, a 36.7% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reported record YTD volume of 342.5 million contracts, up 56.8% from the same period in 2022.

MIAX Emerald monthly volume totaled 25.9 million contracts, a 15.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 2.96%, a 2.2% decrease YoY.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.4 billion shares, an 85.2% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 1.86%, a 110.1% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities also set a daily market share record of 2.08% on June 2, 2023 and reached a record volume of 20.8 billion shares YTD, a 36.6% increase YoY.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported volume of 271,495 contracts, a 21.9% decrease YoY and a 7.9% increase from May 2023 .

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 17,193 contracts, representing a 72.9% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 819 contracts.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Contracts Jun-23 Jun-22 % Chg May-23 % Chg Jun-23 Jun-22 % Chg Trading Days 21 21

22

124 124

U.S. Equity Options Industry 875,309,560 741,603,725 18.0 % 864,289,702 1.3 % 5,063,978,540 4,755,341,225 6.5 % MIAX Exchange Group 142,120,689 101,901,906 39.5 % 140,868,015 0.9 % 829,863,120 662,756,370 25.2 % MIAX Options 57,183,100 42,892,899 33.3 % 55,976,399 2.2 % 331,096,501 273,233,828 21.2 % MIAX Pearl 59,058,771 36,593,211 61.4 % 58,677,926 0.6 % 342,516,530 218,434,846 56.8 % MIAX Emerald 25,878,818 22,415,796 15.4 % 26,213,690 -1.3 % 156,250,089 171,087,696 -8.7 % Multi-Listed Options ADV Jun-23 Jun-22 % Chg May-23 % Chg Jun-23 Jun-22 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 41,681,408 35,314,463 18.0 % 39,285,896 6.1 % 40,838,537 38,349,526 6.5 % MIAX Exchange Group 6,767,652 4,852,472 39.5 % 6,403,092 5.7 % 6,692,445 5,344,809 25.2 % MIAX Options 2,723,005 2,042,519 33.3 % 2,544,382 7.0 % 2,670,133 2,203,499 21.2 % MIAX Pearl 2,812,322 1,742,534 61.4 % 2,667,178 5.4 % 2,762,230 1,761,571 56.8 % MIAX Emerald 1,232,325 1,067,419 15.4 % 1,191,531 3.4 % 1,260,081 1,379,739 -8.7 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market Share Jun-23 Jun-22 % Chg May-23 % Chg Jun-23 Jun-22 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 16.24 % 13.74 % 18.2 % 16.30 % -0.4 % 16.39 % 13.94 % 17.6 % MIAX Options 6.53 % 5.78 % 13.0 % 6.48 % 0.9 % 6.54 % 5.75 % 13.8 % MIAX Pearl 6.75 % 4.93 % 36.7 % 6.79 % -0.6 % 6.76 % 4.59 % 47.2 % MIAX Emerald 2.96 % 3.02 % -2.2 % 3.03 % -2.5 % 3.09 % 3.60 % -14.2 %

Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jun-23 Jun-22 % Chg May-23 % Chg Jun-23 Jun-22 % Chg Trading Days 21 21

22

124 124

U.S. Equities Industry 236,192 267,915 -11.8 % 233,966 1.0 % 1,396,922 1,578,845 -11.5 % MIAX Pearl Volume 4,395 2,373 85.2 % 3,992 10.1 % 20,846 15,266 36.6 % MIAX Pearl ADV 209 113 85.2 % 181 15.3 % 168 123 36.6 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.86 % 0.89 % 110.1 % 1.71 % 9.1 % 1.49 % 0.97 % 54.3 %

Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Jun-23 Jun-22 % Chg May-23 % Chg Jun-23 Jun-22 % Chg Trading Days 21 21

22

124 124

MGEX Futures Volume 271,495 347,471 -21.9 % 251,517 7.9 % 1,424,896 1,787,014 -20.3 % MGEX ADV 12,928 16,546 -21.9 % 11,433 13.1 % 11,491 14,411 -20.3 %

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

