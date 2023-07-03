"Vegan foie gras and vegan caviar by Dr. Foods Inc have been adopted for course menus at 28 wedding halls nationwide (approximately 160,000 servings)"

TOKYO, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been decided that vegan foie gras and vegan caviar developed and sold by food tech company Dr. Foods Inc (headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Koichi Ishizuka; hereinafter Dr. Foods) will be served in course menus (approximately 160,000 servings) from September 1st, 2023, at 28 wedding halls and hotel restaurants nationwide, including Notre Dame Yokohama Minato Mirai managed by Nihon Ceremony Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Shimonoseki City, Yamaguchi Prefecture; representative Director: Makoto Kanda; hereinafter Japan Ceremony).

In recent years, the problem of how to raise ducks and geese, which are the sources of foie gras, and the problem of endangered sturgeons, which are the sources of caviar, have been taken up in the news every day all around the world. Countries such as Italy, Poland, and Turkey have already banned foie gras production. In the state of New York in the United States as well, the city council has passed an ordinance banning the sale of foie gras, and this trend seems to be accelerating.

Sturgeons, from which caviar is harvested, are also critically endangered and some species are already extinct. Dr. Foods recreated ingredients that have such environmental problems with completely plant-based ingredients, prompting Nihon Ceremony, which is similarly early in being conscious of improving environmental problems, to be the fastest company to consider alternative ingredients, and it has been decided that they will incorporate vegan foie gras and vegan caviar into their menus and serve them in their courses in hopes that "this sustainable initiative that is kind to the environment on auspicious sunny days can also be a sustainable relationship for the bride and groom as well."

Dr. Foods plans to sell more completely plant-based alternatives to high-end ingredients by the end of the year and hopes that ingredients that are difficult to obtain in everyday life will become sustainable and familiar.

Company information

Nihon Ceremony Co., Ltd

6-4-50 Okihonmachi Shimonoseki City, Yamaguchi, Japan 175-1114

CEO: Makoto Kanda

Dr. FOODS Co., Ltd.

a Japanese subsidiary of Dr. FOODS Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "DRFS") is Tokyo based food-tech venture and spin-off company of Next Meats Co., Ltd that has been focusing on the research and development of cultured foods. The proprietary technologies which combined with over 1000 years of Japanese traditional fermented foods culture called "KOJI" (rice malt) gave a breakthrough invention of the world's first vegetable based "Vegan Foie Gras". In April 2023, Dr.Foods announced the successful development of plant-based caviar, where they conducted all aspects of sourcing raw materials, development, and production at the "treasure trove of food", Iwate Prefecture in Japan.

