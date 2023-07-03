Ornovi Announces Positive Data in Inflammatory Skin Animal Models with a new selective JAK3

Data from OR-101, a highly selective next generation JAK3 inhibitor will be presented at a prestigious global dermatology conference

IRVINE, Calif., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ornovi, Inc., an innovative early stage biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat various inflammatory & immunology (I&I) disorders, today announced a Hot Topics presentation for its lead candidate, OR-101 at the 25th World Congress of Dermatology Meeting 2023, on July 7th in Singapore.

Potential new treatment for patients suffering from various inflammatory immune disorders.

Ornovi's OR-101 is a highly selective next generation JAK3-ITK inhibitor with potentially a better safety profile than JAK inhibitors currently on the market. While the initial focus is on the inflammatory skin disorders, such as alopecia areata and vitiligo, the unique profile of OR-101 allows the company to pursue other therapeutic indications, where both patients and the practitioners are looking for safer alternatives.

The World Congress of Dermatology Hot Topics presentation will be delivered by Dr. Seemal Desai, a renowned dermatologist based in Texas, who is considered one of the thought leaders in inflammatory skin disorders. The talk will feature the unique profile of OR-101, which positions it as a fast follow-on/next generation product to Ritlecitinib and other marketed JAK products. Highlights will include the data from inflammatory skin disorders models such as psoriasis, alopecia areata, and atopic dermatitis.

"Ornovi is excited about this first presentation for OR-101, a novel JAK3 inhibitor at this prestigious conference. This is our initial step to publicly share results from the non-clinical studies in well-established models, demonstrating the unique efficacy profile of OR-101," remarked Fauad Hasan, co-founder and CEO of Ornovi. "These results will enable Ornovi to advance its development program to the clinical stage later this year. We are thankful to the WCD for selecting OR-101 for this opportunity and are honored to have a global thought leader share the potential prospects of our product."

"In my experience working with other JAK inhibitors, seeing the results of OR-101 in these animal models are quite remarkable," said Professor April Armstrong, Associate Dean at Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California, and a world-renowned skin researcher. "This is a significant step forward for Ornovi, and I foresee that OR-101 has the potential to become a safe and effective alternative treatment for many patients, suffering from various inflammatory skin disorders."

About OR-101

Ornovi's lead product candidate, OR-101, is an investigational next generation dual JAK3/ITK inhibitor that binds covalently and irreversibly to Cys909 in JAK3. The irreversible binding of OR-101 enables higher specificity and selectivity, leading to a potentially safer profile than the first generation JAKs (various combinations of JAK1, JAK2, JAK3) and current marketed JAK therapies. The unique target clinical profile of OR-101 is well-suited for a vast range of diseases in the autoimmune and inflammatory sector.

About Ornovi

Ornovi, based in Irvine, California, is a rapidly emerging biotechnology company founded by world class drug developers with proven success at Bonti and Allergan (both now under AbbVie). This team is focused on changing the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from inflammatory/immunology disorders. The initial focus is on inflammatory skin conditions, starting with alopecia areata and vitiligo, where there is a tremendous opportunity to provide patients with better and safer treatment options. Ornovi aims to improve lives by pursuing novel technologies, and developing them into beneficial patient and healthcare provider solutions in markets with multi-billion dollar addressable opportunities.

