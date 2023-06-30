Fannie Mae Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today published its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The second annual report connects the company's stakeholders to Fannie Mae's mission of facilitating equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality affordable rental housing across America.

The 2022 Fannie Mae ESG Report provides information on the company's business and operations with a focus on social impact, sustainability, and responsible governance, and highlights Fannie Mae's priority ESG topics identified through internal and external stakeholder engagement and additional topics relevant to investors, ESG reporting standards, and ESG ratings organizations.

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:

