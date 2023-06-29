Uwill Wins Global Business Award for Edtech Company of the Year

Uwill impresses judges with approach, growth, and impact on student mental health

NATICK, Mass., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Business Tech Awards, which recognizes and celebrates innovation, has awarded Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, the silver medal in the Edtech Company of the Year category.

Uwill's achievement of Edtech Company of the Year comes on the heels of their other impressive announcements. The company finalized a $30 million investment from Education Growth Partners and was also awarded an exclusive partnership with the State of New Jersey to offer students at 45 colleges mental health and wellness support.

"[Uwill] has built a large-scale impact over a short period of time, as evident by examples of recent projects and client work," announced Nikki Dean, host of the 2023 Global Business Tech Awards. "The judges really liked their mission and focus on mental health at universities. They also gave fantastic insights into the challenges they faced and how these were overcome."

Recent survey data shows 79% of surveyed students reported experiencing moderate or high stress levels within the last 30 days, and 77% had experienced moderate to serious psychological distress over the past year.

"We are honored to have earned recognition as a worldwide leader in the Edtech space," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Supporting students in their time of need has always been Uwill's number one priority, and we look forward to continuing to provide flexible and available care to all students."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill partners with students from all 50 states including institutions such as Michigan State University, Springfield Technical Community College, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Florida Gulf Coast University.

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 200 institutions including Babson College, University of Michigan, Columbus State Community College, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com

