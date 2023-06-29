MYAVANA's HairAI™ First-Ever Artificial Intelligence Powered, Hair Strand Analysis Technology Celebrates Over A Decade of Research & Development - Ready For Major Marketing Push with release of docuseries "The Hair That Bonds Us"

MYAVANA's HairAI™ First-Ever Artificial Intelligence Powered, Hair Strand Analysis Technology Celebrates Over A Decade of Research & Development - Ready For Major Marketing Push with release of docuseries "The Hair That Bonds Us"

MYAVANA celebrates 11 years in business, announces four new celebrity brand ambassadors, releases a docu-series, and prepares to take hair science to ESSENCEFest.

ATLANTA, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of National Black Hair Independence Day on July 3rd, a day coined by brand partner Unilever, Atlanta-based, black-owned, female-founded & operated, beauty tech company, MYAVANA celebrates 11 years of research & development as a Pioneer in HairAI™ (Artificial Intelligence Hair Strand Analysis) technology and a leader in Scientific Intelligence Hair Strand Analysis. The beauty tech company is disrupting the multi-billion dollar, textured hair care market through data, science & technology coupled with the company's prescriptive, personalized data driven product recommendations and is transforming hair care solutions for consumers and provides an elevated data driven service and retail opportunity for professionals.

Myavana's product suite of data driven, personalized hair analysis + personalized product recommendations form a complete healthy hair care solution. As part of a major marketing push, the company today announced four new celebrity brand ambassadors, as well as the release of a moving docu-series, "The Hair That Bonds Us" at the International Beauty Show (IBS) in Las Vegas as it prepares to showcase its industry changing technology at ESSENCE Festival.

11 Years In The Making

MYAVANA's anniversary celebration included a hair lab experience where guests could discover the state of their strands through MYAVANA's proprietary hair AI technology. Along with the hair lab, MYAVANA Co-Founder & CEO Candace Mitchell Harris moderated a panel discussion entitled "Tending To Your Crown," a conversation with Nicole Mangrum (Oprah's hair stylist), Johnny Wright (Michelle Obama's former hair stylist) and on-air personality Jessie Woo who spoke deeply about her struggle with anxiety about wearing and tending to her natural hair. Panelists spoke about what it's like navigating hair texture, their professional hair journeys, and what it's like tending to the crowns of some of the most influential women of our time.

As the first Black hair stylist in the White House, Johnny talked about his journey becoming a professional celebrity stylist for the former first lady. He discussed everything from his feelings around being prepared for the opportunity and the power of saying yes. Nicole spoke about her journey becoming a professional stylist, initially owning her own salon in Chicago where she specialized in exceptional client service and the connections that led her to the opportunity to work with Oprah.

The discussion ended with an interesting discovery regarding how consumers have lost trust in professional stylists and how MYAVANA hopes to reconnect the two to help solve this —through the credibility of science and data.

The Hair That Bonds Us, A Documentary Series

As an honored sponsor of the IBS Powerhouse Pavilion the docu-series takes place at IBS and offers a peek behind the scenes. The five-part docu-series chronicles the founding of Myavana and the company's 21st-century transformative mission. With interviews from celebrity stylists, MYAVANA experts and beauty industry veterans, the series is both moving and informative. View the series here .

New Celebrity Ambassadors:

Gail Bean of renowned FX TV series "Snowfall" Actressof renowned FX TV series "Snowfall"

Jessie Woo known for Dish Nation, Wild n' Out, Love & HipHop Actress and on-air personalityknown for Dish Nation, Wild n' Out, Love & HipHop

Nicole Mangrum known for clients like Oprah Celebrity hair stylistknown for clients like Oprah

Johnny Wright known for clients like Michelle Obama and Queen Latifah . Celebrity hair stylistknown for clients likeand

ESSENCEFest

Join the brand for meet & greets at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture at the MYAVANA Hair Lab Booth #8014. Featuring a variety of influencers and beauty experts, guests will have the opportunity to experience the MYAVANA Lab first-hand.

Saturday, July 1 at 11:00amET - "Hair, Culture, and Sisterhood" Meet-N-Greet with Gail Bean

Saturday, July 1 at 1:00pmET - "Being Naturally You" Meet-N-Greet with Johnny Wright , Tiffany Cross , and Brandice Daniel

Sunday, July 2 at 2:00pmET - Press Conference: Myavana Revolutionizes the Textured Hair Care Industry with HairAI™, and Premieres Inspiring Docuseries on Black Women in Tech

About MYAVANA

MYAVANA is a Black Female-owned, and operated beauty tech company backed by over a decade of research, development and data. Myavana is disrupting the multi-billion dollar, textured hair care market as Pioneers of HairAI™ (Artificial Intelligence Hair Strand Analysis) technology and Scientific Hair Strand Analysis. Myavana Labs has analyzed over two billion hair strands, making it the world's largest database of textured hair care data. Myavana couples its personalized, scientific hair analysis with the company's prescriptive, data-driven, hair product recommendation suite, of over 3000 commercially available hair products on the market today which have been ingredient & performance tested,and validated by Myavana for effectiveness on textured hair types and conditions. The Myavan suite of products create a transformational hair care solution for consumers and an elevated data driven service and retail opportunity for professionals.

By partnering with Myavana's Consumer Intelligence Data Insights, Hair Product Manufactures can gain insights into textured hair conditions to inform product development needs. As a B2C and B2B solution, Myavana's Personalized Consumer Intelligence Data is poised to radically change how hair product purchasing decisions are made by consumers -through data personalization, and illuminate the massive data validated opportunity for more targeted textured hair relevant products and solutions by the hair care products industry.

About the founder

Candace Mitchell-Harris founded MYAVANA in beta in 2012 researching and developing proprietary AI hair care technology that analyzes the variables of hair strands and hair products to produce personalized hair care plans that support healthy hair and hair growth. As a graduate of Georgia Tech, she brings over 17 years of experience in computer science to MYAVANA. Candace is a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, WWD Top 50 Beauty Innovator, BET Honors STEM Award winner, Sephora Accelerate fellow, and recent Georgia Tech Computing Hall of Fame inductee. Candace's work has been featured nationally on CNN, Marie Claire, ESSENCE, Inc. Magazine, Black Enterprise, Business Insider, and more.

About Gail Bean

Gail Mitchell, known professionally as Gail Bean, is an American actress. Bean co-starred in the series Paradise Lost and the film Unexpected. She has also acted in Insecure, Love in the Time of Corona, Atlanta, and Detroiters. She is best known for her portrayal of Wanda Bell on the hit FX TV series Snowfall.

About Jessie Woo

Jessica Woo is an on-air personality actress, musician, content creator, and comedienne. She is a Haitian-Canadian originally hailing from Montréal, Canada – but spent her formative years in Miami, Florida. She became a viral sensation through her comedic alter ego, Cadouskha Jean-Francois, which catapulted her career as a red carpet host for BET and media personality.

About Nicole Mangrum

Nicole Mangrum is a Chicago native and renowned hairstylist, artist, and entrepreneur. Her 25+ years of work as a hair artist has earned her three Make-Up Artist & Hair (MUAHS) Guild Awards nominations.

Nicole's creative approach to hairstyling, wigs, and extensions has attracted a power list of clients, which includes Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Gayle King, Mellody Hobson, Valerie Jarrett, Sanaa Lathan, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, among others.

Her work has been featured in such publications as Vogue, Variety, Vanity Fair, Oprah Magazine, Fast Company, The Wall Street Journal, The Hollywood Reporter, People, Essence, Time, InStyle, Elle India, and Harper's Bazaar. She has also collaborated with renowned photographers such as Annie Leibovitz, Mark Seliger, Ruven Afanador, Mario Sorrenti, Phil Poynter, Michal Pudelka, and Herring & Herring. Nicole now resides in California.

About Johnny Wright

Johnny was born and raised in Chicago, IL and got his start in the hair styling world watching his grandmother do press and curls on the front porch as a child. After working his way through Chicago and then Los Angeles, he spent 8 years as Michelle Obama's personal hairstylist during the Obama Administration. Since 2019, he's worked as Tamron Hall's key hairstylist on her Emmy Award winning eponymous daytime talk show and most recently co-starred in To Catch a Beautician with Tamar Braxton on Vh1. You'll also see his work on celebrities like Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye, and Samira Wiley, to name a few. His career spans professional and artistic accolades such as creative director for SoftSheen Carson for L'Oreal, HSN appearances, brand ambassadorships, and industry awards. Johnny's unique success is owed in part to years of mastering styling skills and precision cutting techniques as well as his business ingenuity and infectious upbeat personality.

