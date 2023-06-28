Ogury Reports Accelerated Momentum with US Premium Publishers

Penske Media Corporation, Future, Recurrent Ventures, Salon and Valnet Inc.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury, the global leader in personified advertising, is proud to reveal the tremendous growth of its offering for US publishers. This momentum is a result of several years of continued innovation to increase revenue for publishers and help them monetize their assets in a cookieless world. Many premium US publishers use Ogury to access demand from top-tier advertisers across mobile web and in-app.

Ogury has significantly strengthened its portfolio of publishers and is now able to reach an audience of thousands of domains and applications in the US, representing a total reach of more than 240 million users per month. Today, the company counts many top publishers among its partners, including Enthusiast Gaming Inc., Fragment Media Group, Freestar, Future, Penske Media Corporation, Recurrent Ventures, Salon, The Daily Beast, Valnet Inc. and VICE.

"Penske Media Corporation has been partnering with Ogury since the launch of their mobile web offer," shared Eric Shim, Programmatic Operations Manager at Penske Media Corporation. "Working with Ogury gives us access to incremental revenue through Ogury's unique demand from top-tier brands. We look forward to continuing this partnership as we aim to streamline our revenue sources."

Thanks to its Personified Advertising technology, Ogury can qualify audiences in cookieless and ID-less environments, such as Safari, Firefox, Apple devices with App Tracking Transparency, and soon on Google Chrome - ultimately only displaying high-interest campaigns to website and app visitors. With this model, Ogury goes beyond contextual advertising to qualify publishers' inventory without advertising identifiers and to maintain high CPMs, while delivering premium and valuable demand to its network of partners.

To help generate incremental revenue for publishers, Ogury's proprietary formats are designed to respect user content consumption while generating the highest level of attention by default. The set of formats developed by the company covers all placements available on websites and applications. This includes Header Ad, the company's highest-grossing format, creating a new revenue stream for publishers and helping them monetize pages gated by paywalls. And Footer Ad, a format that boasts a competitive CPM and increases the total yield on publishers' footer placement.

"With the ability to achieve the viewability and attention metrics advertisers demand, Ogury's proprietary ad formats allow us to access top CPMs while respecting the user experience," said Hunter Gong, Senior Ad Operations at Valnet Inc. "We are looking forward to a continued and fruitful partnership together."

"We are very glad to have an increasing number of US publishers join our network," added Jonathon Matthews, VP Publisher Partnerships - Americas at Ogury. "User privacy has always been in our DNA, and our engaging formats were created to fully support publishers' monetization strategy while respecting users' content consumption. This unique value proposition is gaining more and more traction from US premium publishers, and this is just the beginning."

Ogury, the global leader in personified advertising, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers targeting based on personas rather than users' identities, and on the destinations where these personas consume content — instead of the individual users themselves. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user experience, incremental revenues and premium demand. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with 500+ people, including 100 engineers across 17 countries.

