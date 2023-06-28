Kentik Becomes the First Network Observability Platform to Completely Map Traffic and Performance across Hybrid and Public Clouds

New Azure maps and insights enable network, cloud, and infrastructure teams to gain visibility

into complex networks from data center to multi-cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik , the network observability company, today announced general availability of Kentik Map for Azure and extensive support for Microsoft Azure infrastructure in Kentik Cloud.

With this release, Kentik provides comprehensive network observability across all multi-cloud deployments, and gives network, cloud, and infrastructure engineers the context to rapidly answer any question about their networks.

Enterprises use Kentik Cloud to optimize performance, resolve network incidents, reduce cloud costs, and maximize ROI of migrations to Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS. These latest Azure enhancements follow the recently announced release of Kentik Map for Google Cloud , underscoring Kentik's command of network observability for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Kentik Map for Azure visualizes Azure infrastructure in an interactive, data- and context-rich map that highlights how Azure resources nest within each other and connect to on-prem environments. Additionally, Kentik now collects, analyzes, and contextualizes traffic flow and performance data from Microsoft Azure along with data from on-prem, Google Cloud, and AWS services, enriching all network telemetry with deep application, business, and security context to provide actionable observability across all hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Organizations can now:

Reference live visualizations of Azure infrastructure topology in Kentik Map for Azure, with both current and historical views of paths and detailed metadata

Quickly understand path and performance details of traffic routes that connect Microsoft Azure workloads to data centers across Azure Express Routes

Visualize and interrogate traffic across Azure Firewalls, Load Balancers, Application Gateways, and other network infrastructure

Visualize and interrogate all branch, VPN, private cloud, and intra-cloud connectivity that is connected with Azure VWAN

Drill into the impact of NSG (Network Security Group) configuration on security and productivity with live traffic data

Use custom tags to add any custom context to Microsoft Azure data along with pre-built Azure-native attributes sourced from Azure APIs

Create custom dashboards with configurable pre-built widgets to visualize important Azure cost and performance trends

"Legacy NPM and observability tools are simply not able to provide the visibility that enterprises need to understand the impact of traffic flows and performance on customer experiences," said Christoph Pfister, Chief Product Officer, Kentik. "By unifying all network telemetry, across all clouds and data centers, Kentik's latest advancements enable enterprises to make data-driven decisions, optimize resource utilization, and achieve peak performance and security for their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure."

To learn more about how Kentik's new enhancements can support Microsoft Azure, visit our blog .

About Kentik

Kentik is the leading observability company across the network, infrastructure, and cloud. Our platform is a must-have for the network front line, whether digital business, corporate IT or service provider. Network professionals turn to Kentik to plan, run and fix any network, relying on our infinite granularity, AI-driven insights and fast search. Kentik makes sense of network, infrastructure, cloud, host and container flow, internet routing, performance tests and network metrics. We show IT what they need to know about their network performance, health and security to make their business-critical services shine. Market leaders like Akamai, Booking.com, Dropbox, and Zoom rely on Kentik for network observability. Visit us at kentik.com and follow us at @kentikinc .

