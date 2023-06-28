Bruderman Advisory Group Advises on Sale of United Hospital Supply Corporation

Leading middle-market advisory firm facilitated the transaction for family-owned steel manufacturing company

BURLINGTON, N.J. , June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Hospital Supply Corporation ("UHSC", or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of steel products, announced that it has partnered with Skylight Ridge Holdings ("Skylight"), a private investment firm that specializes in partnering with established operating businesses and taking those businesses to the next level of growth and profitability. Bruderman Advisory Group, a leading middle-market advisory firm headquartered in New York, was the exclusive financial advisor to UHSC in the transaction.

UHSC has been family-owned and operated since its founding in 1957 and provides a leading line of steel teller pedestals, steel casework, and various other steel products. The Company sells its products to a diverse, national customer base in both the retail bank and laboratory markets in the United States. The retail bank products are sold under the Fenco Bank Equipment brand, while laboratory products are sold under the Lab Design brand.

"It was an absolute pleasure working with Matt Lyons and the entire Lyons family throughout the sale process. UHSC continues to gain share in each of its respective markets, and I look forward to watching them continue to grow in this new partnership," added Ron Lehman, Managing Director at Bruderman Advisory Group.

"On behalf of the Lyons family members and UHSC as a whole, we look forward to our new partnership with Skylight Ridge Holdings. We see them as the perfect partner to bring additional resources into our growing company and to continue the family's 50-year legacy into the future," commented Matthew Lyons, CEO of UHSC.

He added, "Bruderman Advisory Group's personal and professional leadership was paramount from day one to closing. Their direct interaction with UHSC's legal and accounting advisors made the transaction seamless with the Skylight Ridge team. We were fortunate in choosing Bruderman Advisory Group to work on this partnership transaction. Our family thanks them."

About Bruderman Advisory Group

Bruderman Advisory Group is a leading middle-market investment bank based in Locust Valley, NY. The company focuses on providing sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and capital raising services to support middle-market business owners across multiple industries.

Bruderman Advisory Group leverages five generations of financial know-how to guide clients through a range of transactions, from best-in-class sell-side and buy-side advisory services, to capital raising and strategic consulting services. For more information, please visit www.BrudermanAdvisory.com

About United Hospital Supply Corporation

UHSC is a leading manufacturer of steel products based in Burlington, NJ. The Company manufactures products for the retail bank and laboratory channels, offering a variety of items including steel teller pedestals, steel casework, millwork, fume hoods, adjustable height tables, overhead service carriers, and various other products. UHSC operates out of its manufacturing facility in New Jersey with the capability to serve customers nationally. For more information, please visit www.FencoBankEquipment.com and www.Lab-Design.com.

About Skylight Ridge Holdings

Skylight Ridge Holdings is a private company that specializes in partnering with established operating businesses and taking those businesses to the next level of growth and profitability. Skylight works closely with its partners to provide capital, strategic guidance, and professional infrastructure to help them grow and increase value over time. For more information, please visit www.SkylightRidge.com.

