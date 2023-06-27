Pure Storage Opens New Global Headquarters in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced the opening of its new global corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California to provide state-of-the-art support to employees and customers as the company's industry-leading innovations continue to drive strong growth.

Industry Significance

In the last year, Pure Storage's customer base has surpassed 11,500 customers, with annual revenue reaching a milestone of $2.8 billion USD. The new space, designed with sustainability top of mind, will serve customers and employees, while accommodating headcount growth as the company continues its strong growth trajectory and invests in talent.

News Highlights

Designing a new corporate home that is uniquely Pure Storage, the headquarters in the Santa Clara includes:

Workspace purpose-built for Pure Storage's engineer-centric and team-oriented mindset, with a next-gen lab and training center.

A new executive briefing center to host customers and partners.

A LEED Gold certified building, Pure Storage's new headquarters has sustainability woven throughout its design, functionality, and daily use. It features EV charging stations, solar panels, waste-reducing conservation efforts, and starting next year, will rely entirely on renewable energy.

In honor of the move and to acknowledge the community, Pure Storage's corporate foundation, Pure Good, has made a grant to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and will be supporting the organization with company-led volunteerism throughout the month.

Executive Insight

"Next year, Pure Storage will turn 15, and we've grown as fast or faster than any other enterprise technology company, ever. The opening of our new global headquarters – our new home – marks another important milestone on our innovation journey and mission to satisfy the entirety of our customers' storage needs." – John "Coz" Colgrove, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Pure Storage

