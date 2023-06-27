PRESSED JUICERY UNVEILS NEW LIMITED-EDITION DEBLOAT PRODUCTS WITH HILMA

The Iconic Cold-Pressed Juice Company and Natural Remedies Brand Team Up to Launch A Holistic Debloat System Featuring New Tonic, Wellness Shot, and Supplement Capsules.

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressed Juicery , the leading cold-pressed juice and functional wellness brand, today announces the launch of its first-ever Summer Debloat Program in collaboration with Hilma , a leader in natural healthcare known for its effective digestive remedies. The Summer Debloat Program features a 3-step holistic system, inspired by Hilma's best-selling herbal remedy for debloating, along with Pressed Juicery's cold-pressed technology and fresh ingredients to support gut health and relieve and prevent bloat to help people feel their best all summer long.

"Pressed Juicery has always been a thought-leader in amazing-tasting pure and real products powered by nature," said Andrei Najjar, SVP of Brand for Pressed Juicery. "We are excited to partner with Hilma to launch this new system to help people look and feel great for summer. This functional wellness system is a game changer for optimizing gut health and removing bloat, and we believe is an important new system in our portfolio to address consumer needs."

At a time when gut health and stomach issues are a major topic of conversation for Millennial and Gen-Z consumers - the hashtag #bloating has 2.2B views on TikTok alone – Pressed and Hilma are happy to provide a delicious and scientifically-backed solution for this important demographic. A report from Mintel shows that the US digestive health market is expected to reach nearly $6.5B by 2027.

The 3-step Pressed x Hilma Debloat Program ($20), sold as a set or individually, features the following products designed to relive and prevent future bloat:

Trust Your Gut Tonic ($5.50) - a functional tonic formulated with pineapple, lemon juice and a blend of herbs and probiotics to soothe the stomach, help the body digest, and relieve bloating.

Gut Instinct Shot ($3.25) - a concentrated wellness shot featuring a blend of herbs and probiotics designed to help reduce future bloating.

Hilma Gas + Bloat Relief Capsules ($12) - a capsule formulated with a powerful blend of herbs including Peppermint Leaf, Fennel, Lemon Balm, Caraway, and more, to relieve gas and bloating.

"We're thrilled to partner with Pressed Juicery on this initiative," says Lily Galef, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer of Hilma. "Developing natural and effective solutions to support digestion and gut health is part of Hilma's mission to make natural remedies more accessible. We are excited to bring our expertise to Pressed's community and show the power of our brands working together."

The program works in two ways: by relieving bloat in the moment and preventing it from happening over time. In order to achieve maximum benefits, it's recommended to take the 3-step debloat program in one sitting, starting with 2 Hilma Gas + Bloat Relief capsules and the 'Trust Your Gut' functional tonic. The combination of gastroprotective herbs and digestive enzymes will soothe the stomach, help the body digest, and relieve bloating. Next, take the 'Gut Instinct' wellness shot to prevent future bloating. The concentrated blend of herbs and probiotics will help reduce future bloating.

The Pressed x Hilma Summer Debloat Program is available starting today, June 27th through September 30th at all Pressed Juicery locations for ($20).

About Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery is the leading cold-pressed juice and functional wellness brand dedicated to making healthy living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company's mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real healthy food accessible to everyone. The brand offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, power-packed smoothies, health-boosting shots, and revolutionary soft serve made from only fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Pressed operates over 110 Pressed Juicery retail stores in nine states, and is available in nearly 3,000 locations through its wholesale partners and can be purchased directly from their website to any location within the U.S. For a complete list of locations where Pressed is available, please visit pressed.com and follow Pressed on Facebook & @pressedjuicery on Instagram & Twitter.

About Hilma

Hilma makes natural remedies that actually work for health issues like bloating, constipation, heartburn, food sensitivities, sleep, and more. Hilma's remedies are made with powerful herbs and minerals, formulated with a team of doctors, and backed by clinical research. Unlike most over-the-counter options, Hilma is made without drugs, dyes, fillers, preservatives, or artificial sweeteners. The company makes natural remedies accessible to a mainstream customer, who has embraced natural products in food, beauty, and household items, and is looking for an effective natural option for their medicine cabinet. Hilma is entirely women-founded and led. Hilma is an omnichannel brand, sold DTC on hilma.co as well as with over 100 retail partners, including Target, Grove Collaborative, Thrive Market, Juice Press, and Amazon. Please follow @hilma_co on Instagram & TikTok to learn more about HIlma's natural remedies.

