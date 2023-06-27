MindSite News Wins 10 Health Care and Journalism Awards for Its Reporting

OAKLAND, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MindSite News, the only national news site dedicated exclusively to mental health reporting, earned seven honors in the 2023 Digital Health Awards contest this June. The awards, which were announced online, recognize the best online health stories and resources aimed at consumers and health professionals.

Ola Giwa of WBEZ and Josh McGhee of MindSite News win the Peter Lisagor Award for Best Reporting on Crime and Justice. (PRNewswire)

The publication had earlier won two awards from the SF Press Club and a Peter Lisagor award from the Chicago Headline Club, bringing the total to 10 awards over a year's time.

"We're honored that our stories on mental health issues are being recognized as trustworthy, compelling and authoritative," says MindSite News founding editor Rob Waters. "Kudos to our talented team, which has worked tirelessly to make us the country's leading source for mental health news."

Below is a list of MindSite News' honorees over the last 12 months by contest and category:

Digital Health Awards (DHA)



Gold Award:

Astrid Landon, "How I Passed a Test To Be a Grief Therapist Without Really Trying ," with " Buyer, Be Aware: An Inside Look at Four Grief Counseling Programs " and sidebar

Silver Award (Series on the case against corporal punishment):



–Diana Hembree, " Why School Paddling Is Legal Child Abuse: First Person "

–Laurie Udesky, "' Corporal Punishment Is Violence: Black Communities Vow to Ban School Paddling "

–Courtney Wise, " Spare the Child: Spanking Harms Both Children and Caregivers "

Silver Award (Individual):



Diana Hembree, " Why School Paddling Is Legal Child Abuse: First Person "

Merit Awards:



Akintunde Ahmad, " The Confess Project: Barbers Help Black Men Talk About Mental Health "

Diana Kapp, " Eco-Anxiety: The Real Tsunami of Climate Change "

Holly Korbey, " Young Advocates Take the Lead to Curb Campus Suicides "

Laurie Udesky, " Combating Veteran Suicides with Peers, Therapy, Housing – and a Little Horse Sense "

Peter Lisagor Award

Best Reporting on Crime and Justice/Small Print/Online



Josh McGhee, MindSite News staff reporter and Ola Giwa, WBEZ, Illinois is Getting Better at Answering Calls to the Suicide Crisis Line. Will Chicago's South Side Be Left Behind?



San Francisco Press Club Awards



First Place, Digital Media Series:



Sarah Henry, three Arts & Culture stories on the portrayal of mental illness in popular culture, including Ted Lasso , Anthony Bourdain's suicide , and the making of the psych ward drama WAKEFIELD

Blog/Commentary Award:



Julia Landau, essay: " An Interrogation of Grief "

MindSite News is a member of The Trust Project.

