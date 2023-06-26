Travelling for Canada Day or U.S. Independence Day? The CBSA gives tips for a smoother trip

Travelling for Canada Day or U.S. Independence Day? The CBSA gives tips for a smoother trip

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers of what to expect when crossing the border for Canada Day or U.S. Independence Day long weekend.

The CBSA invests significant effort planning and preparing for peak periods, such as holiday long weekends and summer months. The Agency monitors traveller volumes and works hard to minimize border wait times at ports of entry, including international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Help us by coming prepared! For a smoother trip, you should:

For more information, visit the CBSA Web site or call us at 1-800-461-9999.

Associated links

Contacts

For more information or to schedule an interview with a CBSA representative, please contact:

Media Relations

Canada Border Services Agency

media@cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

1-877-761-5945

View original content:

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency