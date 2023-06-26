The Florida Bar to Provide Members with Access to Nota's Interest on Trust Accounts (IOTA) Management Platform at No Cost

Nota's financial management platform will help lawyers manage trust accounts and avoid costly mistakes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. and BUFFALO, N.Y., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Florida Bar announced that Nota – a financial platform that helps small law firms and solo lawyers manage trust accounts and adhere to accounting requirements – has been added to The Florida Bar's Member Benefits lineup. Bar members are expected to be able to use Nota beginning in September 2023.

Nota's technology addresses the need for a simplified, seamless, and efficient trust accounting platform – especially among solo practitioners and small firms.

Trust account maintenance and compliance is critically important. Lawyers who agree to hold money in trust have an ethical obligation to account for every penny as long as the funds remain in their possession. Commingling of funds, poor ledger management, and even basic accounting errors can result in client complaints, audits, and disciplinary action that could lead to suspension or disbarment. And while most attorneys diligently comply with Rules Regulating Trust Accounts (Chapter 5), trust accounting violations have ranked among the top three most common disciplinary complaints over the past three years and is on track to be the top complaint in 2022-2023.

Nota's platform provides attorneys with total visibility into their bank accounts along with full integration into law firm workflows. The platform, designed specifically for attorneys, helps to streamline the exacting management of client IOTA accounts, and integrates easily with major practice management, legal payment, and accounting platforms. Nota seamlessly integrates with client accounts across multiple financial institutions or as a standalone trust accounting solution.

"Florida's legal community continues to see substantial growth from solo and small firm practitioners, who now represent nearly 70% of Florida attorneys," said Scott Westheimer, president of The Florida Bar. "With Nota, our members have access – at no cost – to the latest in trust accounting technology and a provider who can help them focus on the growth and continued success of their practice."

"Nota was designed to help smaller legal practitioners easily manage the complex and onerous process of trust reconciliation so they can focus on what's important—their clients," said Paul Garibian, CEO, Nota. "Core to Nota's platform is providing small businesses with access to the banking and recordkeeping services they need to remain compliant and drive growth."

For a preview of the platform and to pre-register for access, please visit www.trustnota.com/TheFloridaBar.

ABOUT NOTA

Nota is a fintech solution that helps lawyers quickly and easily track and manage client funds in compliance with state requirements. Powered by M&T Bank, Nota is built for attorneys and allows them to organize and reconcile client funds using information directly from their IOLA/IOLTA accounts. For more information, visit www.trustnota.com/TheFloridaBar.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA BAR

Founded in 1949, The Florida Bar serves the legal profession for the protection and benefit of both the public and all Florida lawyers. As one of the nation's largest mandatory bars, The Florida Bar fosters and upholds a high standard of integrity and competence within Florida's legal profession as an official arm of the Florida Supreme Court. To learn more, visit www.FloridaBar.org.

*This offer is only available to Active Members in good standing of The Florida Bar.

* Nota Standard Terms and Conditions Apply

