EKA Delivers Leading Edge Embedded Technology Solutions to Supply Chain Customers

SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management platform, EKA Omni-TMS™, today announced It will deliver leading-edge embedded fleet maintenance management, trailer management and business intelligence solutions to EKA Omni-TMS™ carrier, broker, and shipper customers.

Consistent with its vision to deliver hyper automation and next level of customer experience, EKA will deliver embedded integration solutions with Love's Shop Connect VIEW maintenance platform, Samsara's telematics and videomatics platform, and AWS BI platform to Omni-TMS™ customers beginning July 2023." says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc. "This will greatly improve customer productivity, operations visibility, customer service level, risk management and decision support for Omni-TMS™ customers." Adds, Singh.

"EKA's ability to integrate seamlessly with industry leading providers gives us the advantage we are looking for in this market. It helps drive down costs and improve efficiency in our fleet, ultimately giving us an edge." Says, Ryan Farrell, President, Wilson Logistics.

"Integrating with EKA Solutions, Inc. software will allow us to deliver a better experience through Shop Connect VIEW, so our fleet customers can easily stay on top of repair orders, reduce costs and improve uptime," said Dan Jensen, Love's "director of truck care strategy and sales.

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage customer's freight businesses and enable synchronous integration with key service providers to deliver services. Also, EKA provides the Smart, Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. It empowers small and medium size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling hyper automation and the next level of customer and partner experience. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com .

About Wilson Logistics

Headquartered in Strafford, MO, Wilson Logistics is a technologically forward thinking, 48 state logistics solution provider with dedicated, refrigerated, and dry van services. For more information, visit: https://wilsonlogistics.com/

About Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops is the nation's leading travel stop network with 636 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has over 430 truck service centers, and is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

