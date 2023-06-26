Distinction Agency Hosting Creator Summit in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinction Agency , an award-winning marketing agency that works with athletes, brands, content creators and sports properties, announced today they are hosting a Creator Summit on July 8, 2023 from 12:30 PM-3:00 PM at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Distinction Agency's Creator Summit will feature influential content creators, entrepreneurs and professional athletes. Programming will provide attendees with the blueprint they need to be successful in the sports and entertainment industry through panel discussions, Q&A and intimate networking.

Confirmed speakers include:

Blaise Ffrench, Actor, Entrepreneur and NBA Agent. Ffrench is a top content creator that has 4 million Instagram followers and has worked with brands such as Amiri, BODYARMOR, Corona, Eargo, MANSCAPED, Puma, Saks 5th Avenue, True Classic, Virgin Voyages and Visit Jamaica.

Founder of NBACentral, one of the top 100 Twitter accounts in the world. NBACentral consistently generates billions of monthly impressions and millions of monthly profile visits on Twitter.

Michael "The Menace" Johnson, is an American professional mixed martial artist who currently fights in the Lightweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Johnson has been fighting in the UFC since 2008 and has achieved success inside and outside of the octagon.

Malcolm Lemmons, Former Professional Athlete, Entrepreneur and Author. Lemmons is the Founder of The Hype is Real, a newsletter providing the latest stories and insights at the intersection of sports, AI and Web3. Lemmons is also a two-time author of, Lessons from the Game, and Impact Beyond the Game. He has been featured in and contributed to publications such as Boardroom, Front Office Sports and Huffington Post.

Alex Onaindia, Co-Founder and CEO, Distinction Agency. Prior to co-founding Distinction in 2018, Onaindia gained experience at several agencies and the Miami Dolphins. South Florida Business & Wealth named Onaindia a Rising CEO at their 2022 Up & Comer Awards. The Up & Comer Awards were created to honor young professionals who have achieved excellence in their careers, shown a commitment to their community and demonstrated leadership.

Additional speakers will be announced prior to the event. Tickets can purchased here.

About Distinction Agency

Founded in 2018, Distinction Agency is a marketing agency that works with athletes, brands, content creators and sports properties. Distinction Agency has executed integrated marketing programs for Fortune 500 companies and industry leading start-ups. The Silicon Review named Distinction Agency as one of the "30 Fastest Growing Private Companies to Watch" in 2020.

For more information, please visit https://www.distinctionagency.com/.

