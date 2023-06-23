Unlocking Summer Growth: Individualized Teacher Professional Development

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As teachers lock their classrooms for the final time of the year, educators embark on a well-deserved summer break! This is an opportune time to reflect on professional growth and development. Summer presents a unique opportunity for teachers to engage in individualized professional development (PD) that can transform their practice and prepare for the challenges and opportunities of the upcoming academic year.

TraceyBryantStuckey.com (PRNewswire)

Summer PD has a number of advantages including:

Personalized Focus: Allowing teachers to customize their learning experience according to their specific needs, interests, and goals and be both relevant and impactful. Flexibility and Autonomy: Providing the freedom and flexibility to engage in professional learning at their own pace and on their own terms. Renewed Energy and Inspiration: Rejuvenate their passion for teaching by engaging in meaningful and individualized PD, to help fuel creativity and discover fresh perspectives.

Some teachers decide to jumpstart into the rigorous process of becoming a National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT) through the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) over the summer. NBCTs have been shown to have a positive impact on teacher effectiveness and student achievement, and are recognized as a mark of distinction within the profession.

Teachers wishing to take advantage of summer PD are encouraged to sign up for the National Board Academy which provides a comprehensive professional development experience on topics such as advocacy, teacher leadership, equity, and self-care. It will be held virtually June 26-June 29 with sessions facilitated by experienced NBCTs and trained educators.

Candidates wishing to become an NBCT are encouraged to find a local cohort or candidate support provider (CSP) to work with through the process. Tracey Bryant Stuckey, a master NBCT, is a CSP providing candidates virtual support through a robust coaching program. For candidates going through the initial process, Tracey offers two support courses - Component 3: Teaching and Learning in the Classroom and Component 4: Assessment Drives Instruction . These programs help teachers become diagnostic and reflective practitioners within the classroom, while engaging in step-by-step portfolio development centered around the scoring criteria. All of this is provided in a safe, judgment-free, online environment for teachers to collaborate and work with other teachers who are going through NBPTS certification or renewal. Classes and coaching are now open, be sure to visit www.traceybryantstuckey.com . #NBCTStrong

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tracey Bryant Stuckey

Tracey@TraceyBryantStuckey.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TraceyBryantStuckey.com