Zotos Professional Relaunches the Nutri-Ox® System for Thinning Hair to Meet Growing Demand for Thicker, Fuller Hair

Zotos Professional Announces Nutri-Ox® Portfolio Packaging Refresh to Celebrate the Brand's 25th Anniversary

DARIEN, Conn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotos Professional, a leading provider of professional hair care products, announces the upgraded packaging of the Nutri-Ox® 3-Step System for Thinning Hair. With over 25 years of proven success, having become a top seller at Sally Beauty and earning a loyal following among salon professionals, Nutri-Ox® has been revitalized to meet the increasing demand for effective solutions for thinning hair.

Nutri-Ox 3-Step System for Thinning Hair (PRNewswire)

The topic of hair loss among men and women is no longer taboo, as more people are open to discussing their experiences. Celebrities such as Jada Pinkett Smith (Alopecia), Khloe Kardashian (COVID-19), Christina Milian (Post-Partum), and Matthew McConaughey (ageing) have contributed to raising awareness by speaking openly about their own hair challenges.

People are growing more concerned about hair thinning as they experience long lasting COVID-19 symptoms as well as increased hormonal hair changes due to post-pregnancy and menopause. Zotos Professional recognized this growing market activity and has reintroduced the Nutri-Ox® portfolio to cater to the evolving needs of individuals experiencing thinning hair. The Nutri-Ox® System for Thinning Hair has been scientifically formulated to strengthen hair, making it 3.8x more resistant to breakage in just one treatment/use.* One of the key advantages of Nutri-Ox® is its quick and visible results. In a clinical study conducted on the Nutri-Ox® Gentle Shampoo, Fortifying Conditioner & Densifying Tonic, users reported thicker, fuller-looking hair in just one week. **

Dr. Draelos, a clinical and research dermatologist, conducted a study to evaluate the scalp tolerability and efficacy of the products. "Thinning hair is a common dermatologic problem that affects men and women of all ethnicities," said Draelos. "Proper hair care is important in maximizing appearance and preventing hair breakage." Formulated with Peppermint Oil and a Nutri-Essentials Complex featuring Biotin, Vitamin B-6, Gingko and Sunflower Extract, all formulas are clinically, dermatologically and consumer tested to ensure they meet rigorous standards.

"We are thrilled to introduce the relaunched Nutri-Ox® 3-Step System for Thinning Hair to our customers," said Michelle Ryan, VP of Marketing, Zotos Professional. "We understand the concerns and challenges faced by individuals dealing with thinning hair, and our goal is to provide them with a solution they can trust."

To continue the brand's long-standing reputation for delivering results, Zotos Professional will be introducing a new product into the Nutri-Ox® line late 2023. The new topical solution will have the active ingredient Minoxidil, known for its ability to stimulate hair regrowth.

The Nutri-Ox® 3-Step System for Thinning Hair including the Gentle Shampoo, Fortifying Conditioner, and Densifying Tonic is now available on Amazon.com as well as in-store at Sally Beauty and online at SallyBeauty.com.

*Against combing breakage when used as a system vs. untreated damaged hair

**Based on a 1-week study of the Shampoo, Conditioner & Tonic

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Contact:

Carly Mehl

774-212-6213

cmehl@gearcommunications.com

Zotos Professional Relaunches the NutriOx® System for Thinning Hair to Meet Growing Demand for Thicker, Fuller Hair (PRNewswire)

Henkel Logo Red (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zotos Professional