Spin Master Descends on VidCon Welcoming Attendees to Be Among the First to Get Their Hands on Bitzee

The Breakthrough Interactive Digital Pet That You Can Really Touch

June 22-June 24, Booth #1327

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, unveils today breakthrough innovation in the digital pet category with Bitzee™. Housed inside a purple pod, once opened the Bitzee digital pet comes to life with an innovative, full-color display that you can touch, feel, and interact with. More than 50,000 digital creators and their fans will converge at VidCon for three days and be among the first to experience this year's hottest holiday toy in real life.

VidCon guests immerse in virtual piñata game - Unicorn Party Animal - inspired by Bitzee digital pet. (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

Guests will be enticed to discover what's in the box as a massive, 30-foot Bitzee pod is brought to life at the Anaheim Convention Centre. Featuring more than twelve million pixels across towering LED screens, custom 8-bit animation and forced perspective moments, fans will be immersed in the world of this innovative digital pet — experiencing it firsthand. Interact with all 15 characters that live within every Bitzee pod, and step inside a Bitzee package to take a swing in the immersive virtual piñata game - Unicorn Party Animal - inspired by an in-toy game. Complete with haptics for a full sensorial experience, those who break a rare character out of the piñata can win their very own Bitzee, plus additional grand prizes.

"We've officially broken the digital pet out of the screen and what better place to debut this innovation than at VidCon," said Jeremy Tucker, Spin Master's Chief Marketing Officer. "Not only do you need to see Bitzee to believe it, you also need to touch it and we're inviting the thousands of attendees to be among the first to play with this breakthrough digital pet."

Bitzee digital pets start as an 8-bit puppy character. Just like real pets, Bitzee needs love and care to help them grow. interactions allow you to feed them, rock them to sleep and clean up after them too. They will respond to your tilts, swipes, and shakes with adorable sounds and reactions. If you don't give your pet enough love, they'll run away, but they can always be coaxed back with a treat and some extra attention. When the love meter is full, that means your Bitzee pet is ready to evolve.

Each Bitzee pet evolves from baby, to adult, to a super Bitzee. Kids can collect up to 15 characters all in one pod, including a Puppy, Hedgehog, and Bunny, and rare (Butterfly, Poodle, Chameleon) and legendary characters (Mercat and Unicorn). Once your Bitzee becomes a super Bitzee, discover their special outfit and unique game to play. They'll even give you a virtual treat to attract your next pet!

"Spin Master has a reputation of delivering unique innovation and disrupting play patterns, transforming the way kids play and interact with toys," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "Bitzee epitomizes our obsession with pushing the boundaries of play, introducing adorable digital pets that kids can really touch, feel, and interact with, reimagining a once two-dimensional interaction and infusing it with colour, gamification and collectability."

Bitzee digital pets have a suggested retail price of $29.99 USD and are recommended for children ages 5+. Launching at all major retailers on August 1, 2023, secure yours now on pre-order from Amazon, Walmart.com or Target.com.

For more information on Bitzee, visit www.Bitzee.com.

About Spin Master



Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 26 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Bitzee digital pets have a suggested retail price of $29.99. Secure yours now on pre-order from Amazon, Walmart.com or Target.com. (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

Bizee, the breakthrough interactive digital pet that you can really touch. (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

