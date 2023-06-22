Sharp Receives Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc. for the 3rd Consecutive Year

MONTVALE, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (Sharp) today announced that it is once again a winner of the Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement and technology company that unites an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations.

Sharp announced as winner of the Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc. (PRNewswire)

One of 10 suppliers to receive the award this year and an overall 3-time winner of the award, Sharp was recognized for its support of Premier members through its exceptional local customer service and engagement, ability to drive value through overall excellence and commitment to lower costs.

"We truly appreciate Premier's partnership, support and recognition of Sharp for this unprecedented third year in a row," said Erica Calise, Director of Marketing, Government and National Accounts, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "This recognition is a testament to Sharp's ongoing commitment to provide the highest level of customer service and value to customers in the healthcare industry."

"Sharp supports Premier members by offering valuable products and services that help to lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies," said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Premier. "Given the current economic times and post-pandemic supply chain challenges, we're honored to recognize Sharp as a Supplier Horizon Award recipient."

The Supplier Horizon Award was formally presented to Sharp on June 21, 2023, at Premier's annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition.

