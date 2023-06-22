Ivanhoé Cambridge Celebrates Partners Signing on to ILPA's Diversity in Action

GTIS Partners, Rockpoint, Tishman Speyer, Breakthrough Properties, CIM Group, Gaw Capital, Walker & Dunlop, Greystar, and Hines become signatories as other peers look to align with Ivanhoé Cambridge

MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global real estate investor Ivanhoé Cambridge is proud to welcome its partners GTIS Partners, Rockpoint, Tishman Speyer, Breakthrough Properties, CIM Group, Gaw Capital, Walker & Dunlop, Greystar, and Hines as fellow signatories of the Institutional Limited Partners Association's (ILPA) Diversity in Action (DIA) initiative, with other partners set to follow suit in the coming months. This momentum comes as Ivanhoé Cambridge, who signed on to DIA in 2022, sought to accelerate change in the real estate investment sector by actively inviting and encouraging its peers to make the same commitment. Ivanhoé Cambridge and its nine partners have joined a network of over 300 like-minded peers committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the private equity space.

"Interest alignment is crucial to building and maintaining strong relationships with our partners, and as an inclusive employer and investor, we sought to be intentional about leveraging our influence within the industry to create a sense of inclusion and belonging in the communities where we invest," said Sunita Mahant, Head of Social Impact and Inclusion, Sustainable Investments at Ivanhoé Cambridge. "We're incredibly pleased to be in lockstep with GTIS Partners, Rockpoint, Tishman Speyer, Breakthrough Properties, CIM Group, Gaw Capital, Walker & Dunlop, Greystar, and Hines, who signed on without hesitation, and we're thrilled to be supporting several other peers as they go through the process."

Tom Shapiro, President, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at GTIS Partners, said, "GTIS views human capital as one of our most valuable assets and has thus been committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion since inception. The collective sum of our individual differences, life experiences, knowledge, and unique capabilities inform the firm's culture, reputation, and achievement. Our diversity remains an important part of our principals, and by joining ILPA's DEI initiative in 2022 GTIS committed to joining other thought leaders for the benefit of our industry."

Tanya Oblak, Senior Managing Director and Head of Human Capital Management at Rockpoint, said, "As long-standing supporters of both Ivanhoé Cambridge and ILPA, two leaders in promoting best practices across the private equity real estate industry, Rockpoint is pleased to be a signatory of the Diversity in Action initiative. The DIA framework aligns well to the work Rockpoint has undertaken over the last several years to expand inclusivity and opportunity both within our organization and, more broadly, our industry."

Joe Ritchie, Managing Director, Business Development, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Tishman Speyer, said, "Tishman Speyer has long prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion across all aspects of our business, and we are proud to join ILPA's Diversity in Action initiative alongside Ivanhoé Cambridge. Dedicated collaborations such as these are key to creating meaningful change within our industry and throughout the communities surrounding our investments."

Susie Harborth, Chief Business Officer at Breakthrough Properties, said, "Breakthrough Properties is committed to ILPA's Diversity in Action because we feel it is our responsibility to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment and to further the life science industry's commitment to diverse communities and equitable access to healthcare for the benefit of all patients."

Avi Shemesh, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group, said, "CIM Group believes our greatest asset is our team, which is comprised of more than 1,100 individuals representing a wide array of backgrounds and demographics to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce that informs the growth and success of our organization along with our business and community relationships. We view joining Ivanhoé Cambridge and other leaders as a signatory to the ILPA's Diversity in Action initiative as an important step that we can take to help propel DEI initiatives around the world."

Christina Gaw, Managing Principal & Global Head of Capital Markets, Co-Chair of Alternative Investments at Gaw Capital Partners, said, "We are delighted to join hands with Ivanhoé Cambridge in becoming a signatory to the ILPA's Diversity in Action initiative, which showcases our commitment to further advance diversity, equity and inclusion within Gaw Capital. With the ILPA's framework being the most aligned with our long-term objectives and strategies, we continue to make unwavering efforts in enabling the industry to embrace a diverse and inclusive environment in the workplace."

Ryan Castle, Divisional Chief Operating Officer at Walker & Dunlop, said, "Walker & Dunlop is honored to join Ivanhoé Cambridge and the ILPA's Diversity in Action initiative, as it directly aligns with our long-term goals to close the gap on diversity, equity and inclusion in our industry and support those who are making a difference in other communities and organizations."

Bob Faith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Greystar, said, "Greystar is proud to join the ILPA Diversity in Action effort and advance shared goals on the critical and timely actions we must take as an industry on DEI. Ivanhoé Cambridge has shown tremendous leadership on this issue, and we are honored to join them and the other signatories who share our desire to make meaningful progress."

Crystal Castille-Cromedy, Senior Vice President of Talent and Chief Diversity Officer at Hines, said, "Hines is committed to making our company and the real estate industry a more inclusive place to work, which is meaningfully accelerated with initiatives like ILPA's Diversity in Action. We're proud to stand alongside our long-term partner Ivanhoé Cambridge to demonstrate our shared commitment to DEI as a business imperative for our organizations, teams, and communities."

ILPA's Diversity in Action initiative seeks to bring together both Limited Partners and General Partners to commit to specific actions that advance diversity and inclusion in the private equity industry and provides resources and actionable insights to address shared challenges. Ivanhoé Cambridge also takes this opportunity to salute the many partners and peers who signed on prior to its own commitment, including the founding signatories of this initiative.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in 1,500 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$77 billion in real estate assets as of December 31, 2022, and is a real estate subsidiary of CDPQ (cdpq.com), a global investment group. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

