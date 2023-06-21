Shapiro+Raj Strengthens and Expands Global Capabilities

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority-owned Insights company, is pleased to announce the addition of Herminder Bains as Vice President, Head of Global Client Services.

Herminder Bains as Vice President, Head of Global Client Services of Shapiro+Raj. (PRNewswire)

Shapiro+Raj is pleased to announce the addition of Herminder Bains as Vice President, Head of Global Client Services

Ms. Bains brings over 20 years of research, strategic insights, and brand planning experience across consumer goods, pharma, and healthcare. Prior to coming on board at Shapiro+Raj, she held progressive leadership positions at Hall & Partners, Research Partnership and Kantar. She has worked with leading companies such as Novartis, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, and GSK; leading launches in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, respiratory, oncology, immunology, and vaccines, becoming a trusted partner and advisor to clients.

"Shapiro+Raj shares my passion for deep client partnership and a commitment to delivering impactful business outcomes. I am excited by their unique blend of technological innovation coupled with in-house strategy experts to truly deliver research excellence. I look forward to contributing to the growth of its global capabilities and people," said Herminder. She will be based in London with responsibility for enhancing global partnerships with clients and suppliers. Additionally, she will amplify the firm's innovation agenda across regions and geographies.

"Bringing Herminder on board continues our commitment to deliver powerful future-forward insights to our clients in all their key markets. Her commitment to doing great work, strong global relationships, and passion for innovation are capabilities that will help us continue our journey to be the best insights and inspiration agency in the world." Said Zain Raj, Chairman +CEO.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj is the seventh-largest independent insights and inspiration company in North America. Our mission is to generate Future-Forward Insights for our Fortune 10-500 clients that help them shape the future of their business and brands. We have been recognized as the top-25 most innovative research companies five-years in a row and the #1 strategic consultancy by GRIT. The company is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York, and Pune, India.

For more information on current announcements contact Shapiro+Raj at (312) 965-2319 or visit https://www.shapiroraj.com

(PRNewsfoto/Shapiro+Raj) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shapiro+Raj