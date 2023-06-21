Remezcla Wins First Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, leading Latin digital culture magazine and creative agency, Remezcla, took home its first-ever Silver Entertainment Lions for Sport for " Las Diablillas " with Major League Baseball (MLB).

Remezcla is the leading Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency elevating Latinx storytelling at a wide scale. (PRNewswire)

"Las Diablillas" is part of a series of short documentaries that Remezcla developed for MLB which showcases Latin-American off-the-field baseball stories, exploring how baseball fandom is seeded in everyday life, and how it impacts and inspires subcultures. For each episode, filmmakers native to Latin American areas where each story originates were commissioned to ensure personalities and cultural nuances were fully represented.

"This is a very important and emotional milestone for Remezcla. We started our journey to achieve excellence in creativity around Latin culture over 15 years ago. We wanted to curate the most inspiring cultural stories with the best creative minds in our community," shared Andrew Herrera, Founder and CEO of Remezcla. "We greatly thank MLB for taking a leap of faith last year with an independent minority-owned agency partner. We are extremely proud and grateful for the creative stewardship of the film's talented director Yupi Segura and Morris Dávila, our Executive Creative Director who has led our creative brand work to where it is today. We share this win with all of Remezcla's staff, partners, and supporters - past, present and future.

"Las Diablillas" follows a group of Mayan women, deep in the Yucatán peninsula, in a small community near Tulum, Quintana Roo, who started a softball team and took up the name Diablillas as they were demonized for not carrying out their "obligations". As the group of women gathers on the field to run, slide and play ball, they are also sparking conversations and reshaping traditional gender roles, opening new doors for the next generation of women.

"Winning a Cannes Lion with a Mexican story of women's empowerment, delivered in full Mayan dialect, is a tremendous achievement. " shared Morris Dávila, Executive Creative Director at Remezcla. "Baseball has been rooted in our communities for many years and these stories are a testament to that connection. Seeing a sports league like MLB appreciate, acknowledge and highlight our culture and contributions to the sport is refreshing and inspiring. "

Since 1954, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has honored forward-thinking creativity and campaigns that inspire the next wave of marketing and advertising. The Entertainment Lions for Sport celebrate creativity that taps into fan culture and leverages the power of sports and esports in connecting people to brands, demonstrating excellence in breakthrough creativity within the sports and esports ecosystem through the use of effective strategic planning, sponsorship, brand management, media, and more. In 2023, out of 543 submissions from around the world, only 7 entries received a silver award.

About Remezcla

Remezcla is a Latinx lifestyle company. Founded in 2006, Remezcla was the first premium digital publication for young US Latinos. Today Remezcla operates as a digital publisher, creative agency, and entertainment company. Remezcla is also the preferred partner for leading consumer brands interested in creating culturally relevant content and experiences for a new generation of Latinos. Remezcla and its best-in-class editorial and creative agency teams have earned awards across several categories at the Webbys, ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards, The One Show, Clio Sports, Shortys, Ex Awards, and Reggie Awards, among others. Remezcla was founded and remains led by Latino entrepreneurs. Remezcla continues to be a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise. Learn more at www.remezcla.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Remezcla