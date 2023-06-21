OnSolve Launches Risk Insights to Empower Organizations with Historical Threat Analysis

First-to-market product strengthens C-suite decision-making with historical critical event trends and

insights across specific geographies, enabling operational resilience

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve® , a leading critical event management provider that enables organizations to mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced OnSolve Risk Insights, a new product that provides historical physical threat data and statistics for leaders to uncover risk trends across specific geographies. With Risk Insights, C-suite executives and security and business continuity leaders can make informed, risk-based business decisions regarding investments and security resource allocations to protect their people and operations.

"Understanding the ripple effect from physical threats has never been more important or more challenging," said Mark Herrington, CEO at OnSolve. "As risk and resilience remain board-level concerns, Risk Insights gives executives the foundational information they need to anticipate organizational risk and ultimately, remain operationally resilient in the face of the unexpected."

Risk Insights generates reports from the 100,000 global events detected weekly by OnSolve Risk Intelligence. With Risk Insights, leaders and security and business continuity teams can:

Tailor risk prevention plans by leveraging easy-to-digest reports that visualize historical risk data by event type, severity and location.

Improve decision making and the allocation of critical resources accordingly through a customized risk profile based on each organization's risk tolerance and the threats identified as relevant to people and operations.

Make data-backed threat assessments by visualizing trends at varying scales.

Narrow research by adjusting time frames and view risk profiles as they evolve.

Maintain security accreditation compliance (e.g., ISO 22301) with informative reports that evaluate relevant procedures against the organization's current strategy and policies.

"The need to better understand the evolution of the risk landscape and how it could impact operations and people is top of mind, and until now, the ability to gather historical risk insights using AI was a critical gap in the market," said Dustin Radtke, Chief Technology Officer, OnSolve. "Whether it be financial planning, site location for expansion strategies or improving resource allocations to ensure security readiness and training, Risk Insights empowers leaders with stronger decision making, informed by historical risk analysis across specified geographies, all in an automated, visual report."

OnSolve's recent 2023 Global Risk Impact Report found that 99 percent of corporate boards have asked their top executives about plans to combat physical threats, yet 60 percent of CEOs have no plan to address all the most severe physical threats to their business. Risk Insights empowers leaders with historical, location-specific risk data to keep the C-suite apprised of evolving and potential threats and create more targeted and proactive mitigation strategies.

OnSolve Risk Insights brings advanced risk-based reporting options within the OnSolve Platform and further enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property. With the addition of Risk Insights, security leaders can use the OnSolve Platform to view the past, present and future threat intelligence they need to make strategic decisions, communicate with teams and keep C-suite leaders informed of potential crises to the business.

Risk Insights is the latest in a series of milestones demonstrating innovation within the OnSolve Platform. OnSolve recently partnered with data-to-knowledge company Babel Street to offer customers more coverage across languages and event types than any other critical event management provider. Additionally, today's news comes simultaneously with OnSolve's recognition as the Best AI-based Solution for Event Management as part of the AI Breakthrough Awards, an awards program that recognizes the world's most innovative companies and technology in the AI industry today.

About OnSolve

OnSolve® is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com .

