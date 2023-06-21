HAND & STONE AMPS UP CRYOSKIN OFFERINGS INTRODUCING MORE REVOLUTIONARY BODY AND FACIAL CONTOURING TREATMENTS

- Leading spa franchise expands service to help customers achieve remarkable body and skin transformation -

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation's leading luxury massage and facial spa franchise, has announced the expansion of its menu with the launch of Cryoskin, a non-invasive facial and body contouring treatment. This is the latest addition to the expanding list of innovative wellness services at Hand & Stone, now available at nearly 300 spas nationwide, following a successful pilot program in nearly 40 locations. Services include CryoSlimming, which helps encourage the reduction of inches, CryoToning, a skin tightening and toning treatment, and the CryoFacial, which delivers a firm and glassy finish to the skin. Hand & Stone is now piloting another modality, CryoSoothe, which delivers relief to acute or chronic areas of pain and soothes arthritic flare-ups.

"We were thrilled to introduce Cryoskin as a transformative addition to our spa services, and even more pleased when the guest response to the technology was so positive," said John Teza, CEO of Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. "Cryoskin's revolutionary technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our guests with the latest advancements in body and facial treatments, and we look forward to offering more options for them to choose from."

Cryoskin utilizes cutting-edge technology that harnesses the power of alternating hot and cold temperatures to reduce inches, tone and tighten the skin, and enhance overall body and facial aesthetics. This treatment has revolutionized the way guests achieve their desired body and facial improvements. Cryoskin offers a comfortable and painless treatment that does not utilize aggressive techniques employed by other body toning treatments such as suction or paddling of the skin.

Based on guest feedback, Cryoskin quickly became a sought-after tool in Hand & Stone spas nationwide. In fact, nearly 60% of customers who have tried a Cryoskin service have gone on to purchase a series of five sessions to continue enhancing results. Hand & Stone is delighted to continue growing its partnership with Artemis, the exclusive distributor of Cryoskin devices in the U.S., to deliver unparalleled results and experiences to its clients. This includes the launch of a new CryoFacial device this summer, Neveskin FACE. The technology features six additional targeted CryoFacial services, including a Calming CryoFacial to reduce inflammation and reduce breakouts, and a Collagen CryoFacial, to promote collagen and elastin regeneration.

"In recent years we have witnessed a surge in consumer interest for Cryoskin services," said Lisa Rossmann, Senior Vice President of Service and Product at Hand & Stone. "We are thrilled to not only increase the accessibility of these beneficial services to our guests, but also provide the highly coveted slimming effect that individuals often spend a fortune to achieve. Our partnership with Artemis has instilled us with utmost confidence, and we take pride in introducing the exceptional products they distribute to our franchised locations, therapists, and customers nationwide. Artemis offers a full suite of non-invasive device technologies which complement one another well and provide ways for consumers to elevate results. As we look ahead, we see tremendous opportunity to introduce additional modalities which align with our focus on results-driven skin treatments."

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is proud to be at the forefront of offering this groundbreaking treatment to their valued customers. As a leader in the wellness industry, Hand & Stone is committed to continually expanding its service offerings. With its Cryoskin treatments, they aim to empower individuals on their journey towards improved self-confidence and well-being.

For more information about Cryoskin at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa and how to book an appointment, please visit https://handandstone.com/cryoskin

ABOUT HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA

Hand & Stone is a 560-plus unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to bring affordable, luxury spa services to all. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations across 35 states and Canada. Each spa features best-in-class skincare treatments highlighting the latest in cosmetic technology. Available for women, men and teens, a wide range of services are tailored to each individual's needs or skin concerns. Hand & Stone facial treatments are performed by licensed estheticians, using top-of-the-line products backed by science including Dermalogica and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care. The fastest-growing spa franchise in the country, Hand & Stone has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2023, 2021 and 2020 and was ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high investment category. For more information, visit www.handandstonefranchise.com.

