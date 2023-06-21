City of Nanaimo Expands its Unit4 Relationship to Accelerate its Business Transformation with the addition of ERP and Talent Management

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced that City of Nanaimo has selected Unit4 ERP and Talent Management (TM) to shift the use of its ERP from an operational tool, to that of a core strategic application that can be adapted and optimized to help manage complexities. The company already uses Unit4 FP&A to reduce manual effort by the finance team for data preparation, and to improve efficiencies of budget development, management, and reporting processes.

Founded in 1874, City of Nanaimo is a thriving community with a population of approximately 100,000 residents. Built on the Traditional Territory of the Snuneymuxw First Nations, today the City's leading sectors are in healthcare, technology, and construction. Unit4's integrated ERP, TM, and FP&A solutions, along with powerful process automation and deep reporting, will allow the City of Nanaimo to modernize its business processes and better serve its residents. By implementing Unit4, City of Nanaimo will look to eliminate inefficiencies in current processes by reducing the need for duplicate data entry and manual manipulation. It will also benefit from accurate and reliable reporting to support decision making, as well as have a single authoritative source of financial and human resources data.

Unit4 will also help City of Nanaimo to:

Develop and enhance secure self-service capabilities such as reporting, employee requisitions, timesheets, expense claims, reimbursements, and reconciliations

Collect information from employees to enable managers to define, measure and understand engagement levels throughout the organization

Support new business activities within the organization, such as monitoring and ensuring compliance of requirements and obligations imposed on data requestors

Benefit from a flexible solution that can grow with the organization's needs.

With a proven-track record of delivering transformations through the implementation of world-class products and services, City of Nanaimo and Unit4 will collaborate with elite implementation partner Agilyx, to implement and deploy the Unit4 solutions.

"Our priority is to support our already thriving community by providing them with the services they need on a daily basis," said Kerry Ing, Director, IT / CIO, City of Nanaimo. "Working with Unit4 and Agilyx will allow us to effectively plan for the future by implementing the right IT infrastructure, which will support us as we evolve. Increased transparency, predictability, and accountability will not only make us more agile, but also strengthen our frontline services for our citizens."

"We're pleased to be working with the City of Nanaimo, which has a rich history and vibrant economy," said Johan Reventberg, Chief Revenue Officer, Unit4. "We have years of experience of working with public sector organizations across North America. We not only understand their priorities, but also the need to make better use of resources and respond to changing citizen requirements, now more than ever.

Unit4's next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions power many of the world's mid-market organizations, bringing together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A to share real-time information, and deliver greater insights to help organizations become more effective. By combining our mid-market expertise with a relentless focus on people, we've built flexible solutions to meet customers' unique and changing needs. Unit4 serves more than 5,100 customers globally across a number of sectors including professional services, nonprofit and public sector, with customers including Southampton City Council, Metro Vancouver, Buro Happold, Devoteam, Save the Children International, Global Green Growth Institute and Oxfam America. For further information visit www.unit4.com.

