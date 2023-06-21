Advertise With Us

4L Data Intelligence Announces Webinar with NHCAA on The Preventive Power of Contextual Claims Analysis: Real-time AI powered provider behavior analysis for pre-payment FWA excessive and overpayment prevention

Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4L Data Intelligence, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the healthcare industry and Platinum Member of National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association (NHCAA), will host a webinar focused on the Preventive Power of Contextual Claims Analysis on June 27 at 1pm ET.

4L Data Intelligence powered by INTEGR8 AI
4L Data Intelligence powered by INTEGR8 AI(PRNewswire)

For this webinar you will learn:

  • The expanded pre-payment detection capability of provider-centric claims analysis
  • The benefits of an 'a-claim-and-all-claims' approach to FWA detection and prevention
  • The importance of dynamic provider trend, pattern, outlier, and overpayment analysis
  • The overpayment benefits of Integr8 AI billing, treatment, and provider contracts benchmarking
  • The FWA prevention benefits of continuous, contextual fraud and collusion detection

Panel presenters include:

  • Theja Birur, Chief Technology Officer, 4L Data Intelligence
  • Karthik Govindan, Vice President, Healthcare Solutions, 4L Data Intelligence
  • Gabe Roberts, The Roberts Consulting Group / Former TennCare Director
  • Clay Wilemon, CEO, 4L Data Intelligence

To register for the event: https://4ldataintelligence-526.my.webex.com/webappng/sites/4ldataintelligence-526.my/meeting/info/ef9ba5bd0e104f8893a85cdb05eb0d79#:~:text=https%3A//4ldataintelligence%2D526.my.webex.com/weblink/register/r8ab50258adc21a460e2b76e0d7422ce1 

About 4L Data Intelligence
4L Data Intelligence™ is the Integr8 AI™ powered company focused on helping our customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment and decision integrity. We are committed to USING THE POWER OF INTEGR8 AI™ TECHNOLOGY FOR GOOD by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments and insurers deliver better services and care and reduce trillions of dollars in out-of-control costs. We do this by making actionable data accessible in real-time, automating inefficient processes and preventing fraudulent, wasteful, and abusive payments that drive up costs. 4L Data Intelligence is proud to be SOC 2 Type II Certified, HIPPA Compliant, and GDPR Certified. For more information visit 4LData.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4l-data-intelligence-announces-webinar-with-nhcaa-on-the-preventive-power-of-contextual-claims-analysis-real-time-ai-powered-provider-behavior-analysis-for-pre-payment-fwa-excessive-and-overpayment-prevention-301854885.html

SOURCE 4L Data Intelligence

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.