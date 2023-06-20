Cardiff Oncology Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that on June 20, 2023, non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 40,032 shares of its common stock were granted to one new employee. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employee becoming an employee of Cardiff Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $1.56 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Cardiff Oncology's common stock on June 20, 2023. Each option will vest over a 4-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting upon the 1-year anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36-months, subject to the employee's continued employment with Cardiff Oncology on such vesting dates.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

