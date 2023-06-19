EY Announces Hannah Testani of Intelligent Audit as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey Award Winner

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. An independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders selected Mrs. Testani among 10 other winners. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"Being included among the many impressive finalists in the New Jersey area was an honor in itself," said Testani. "Winning the prestigious EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Intelligent Audit team. Our growth and success over the past year would not have been possible without our team's commitment to developing a better, more robust solution for our customers."

Under Testani's leadership, Intelligent Audit is revolutionizing the logistics industry by deploying big data and machine learning to identify shipping anomalies and optimize customer logistics processes worldwide. The company has seen tremendous growth and success, marked by continuous investment in technology and a culture of innovation, leading the way towards a more efficient and cost-effective supply chain.

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a New Jersey award winner, Testani is now eligible for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards.

The National judges will next consider the regional winners for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

The winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 New Jersey Award are:

Kimberlee Vaccarella | BOGG BAG

Steve Kohn | Broadway Industries

Apurva Saraf | Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

David Saoud and Michael Saoud | Freezpak Logistics

Neha Shah | GEP

Hannah Testani | Intelligent Audit

Christine Miller | Melinta Therapeutics

Mickey (Michael) Bresman | Semperis

Giuseppe Incitti | Sitetracker

Srini Penumella | Spruce Technology

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. In New Jersey, sponsors also include DLA Piper, Marsh & McLennan and Cresa Global.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private .

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

About Intelligent Audit

Founded in 1996, Intelligent Audit is the global leader in multimodal transportation invoice audit, business intelligence analytics, and secure carrier payment processing. The company helps carriers get paid what they're owed on time, while providing shippers with actionable, data-driven insights that take the guesswork out of decision-making. With robust machine learning algorithms that quickly identify anomalous patterns in transportation spend, Intelligent Audit is paving the way for a more efficient, cost-effective supply chain. For more information, visit www.intelligentaudit.com .

