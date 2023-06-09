SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montfort Ventures, a boutique startup fundraising advisory firm specializing in startup fundraising and growth acceleration, is thrilled to announce the opening of its inaugural branch in San Diego, California. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to foster innovation and support entrepreneurial endeavors across the United States and Europe.

Montfort Ventures opens inaugural branch in San Diego , drawn by the city's vibrant and dynamic startup scene.

With a strong focus on helping early stage startups fundraise in the United States, Montfort Ventures has established a reputation for its expertise in identifying promising early-stage ventures and providing them with the necessary capital and resources to thrive. The decision to open a branch in San Diego comes as a result of the city's vibrant and dynamic startup scene, which has shown tremendous growth and potential over the past years, with local startups having raised over $9 billion in 2021 alone.

San Diego has emerged as a hotbed for innovation, attracting entrepreneurs and investors from various industries. The region boasts a rich ecosystem, encompassing renowned research institutions, a skilled talent pool, and a supportive entrepreneurial community. Moreover, San Diego has consistently ranked among the top cities for startup activity and is home to a diverse range of industries, including biotechnology, cleantech, healthcare, and software development.

"We are delighted to expand our presence to San Diego," said Yannis Moore, Founder and Managing Partner at Montfort Ventures. "This move aligns perfectly with our mission to partner with visionary founders and disruptive startups that have the potential to revolutionize their industries. San Diego's entrepreneurial spirit and its commitment to innovation make it an ideal location for us to discover and invest in the most promising startups."

Montfort Ventures' San Diego branch will offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to support startups at every stage of their growth journey. The firm will focus its fundraising efforts on helping Life Science, Deeptech, AI/ML, Cybersecurity, Cleantech, and B2B SAAS startups in their fundraising journey. Through Montfort's volunteer work with the NETVA Program of the Office for Science and Technology of the Embassy of France in the US, the firm also has a strong focus on helping EU early-stage Deeptech founders approach the American market.

The opening of Montfort Ventures' San Diego branch at the University Club Atop The Symphony Towers further solidifies Montfort Ventures' commitment to fostering innovation and driving economic growth in the region. By leveraging its extensive network and proven investment strategies, Montfort Ventures aims to fuel the success of San Diego's entrepreneurial ecosystem and contribute to the development of groundbreaking technologies and solutions.

For more information about Montfort Ventures and its services, please visit their website at www.montfortventures.co

