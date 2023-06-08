Year-Over-Year Increases in Pre-Owned Aircraft Asking Values Start to Cool

LINCOLN, Neb., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asking values for aircraft in Sandhills Global marketplaces increased considerably in 2021 and remained elevated in 2022. As a result, year-over-year increases have significantly cooled off recently with all categories being within 5% of May 2022 values. Used inventory levels increased across the board in May, a repeat of what Sandhills observed in April. With inventory levels trending up, expect YOY value increases to start dipping into negative territory.

"Inventories of pre-owned aircraft hit their lowest levels historically in 2022, but since then they've continued to accelerate upward," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "This is especially true for jets, with light jets leading the way. Because higher inventories tend to push down values, it's advisable for sellers to monitor our reports and look more closely at trends in specific aircraft categories."

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, AviationTrader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use.

Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

Asking values for pre-owned jets overall remained marginally higher in May than a year ago. However, values for light and mid-size jets dipped into negative YOY value territory. Inventory levels continue their accent from historic lows set in 2022, with light jets leading the way as the fastest growing segment of the category over the past few months.

Used inventory levels increased 7.35% month over month in May, continuing to climb after several consecutive months of increases, and are 95.54% higher YOY.

Asking values decreased 2.57% M/M and are currently trending sideways, but they are 4.20% higher YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Asking values have settled into an elevated level since 2022. May asking values were on par with those a year ago, while used piston single aircraft inventory levels continue to slowly accumulate.

Inventory levels increased 3.58% M/M and 3.16% YOY in May and are currently trending sideways.

Asking values increased 1.98% M/M and are currently trending up. However, they are 0.69% lower YOY.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Used turboprop aircraft asking values decreased for the second month in a row in May but remained higher than a year ago. Inventory has been increasing since the beginning of the year. Sandhills expects inventory increases to put more downward pressure on values in the near future.

Inventory levels increased 6.06% M/M and 16.67% YOY in May and are now trending up.

Asking values decreased 2.15% M/M. However, they were up 3.13% YOY and are currently trending sideways.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels for pre-owned Robinson piston helicopters increased once again while asking values remained steady M/M and the same as last year.

Unlike aircraft in the other categories, inventory levels for Robinson piston helicopters showed double-digit growth in May, increasing 18.42% M/M and 20% YOY. Inventory levels are currently trending sideways.

Asking values, however, decreased 1.90% M/M and 0.05% YOY and are currently trending sideways.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

