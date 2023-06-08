Rezilion 2023 Half-Year Critical Vulnerabilities Report Reveals Significance of Maintaining Software Security

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilion , an automated software supply chain security platform, today announced its new research, "2023 First-Half Critical Vulnerabilities Report: Key Software Applications Under Fire." The report identifies and analyzes the most significant vulnerabilities in numerous widely utilized software applications and open-source projects during the first half of 2023 while offering practical remediation and mitigation strategies.

Cybersecurity leaders and teams must stay abreast of the latest vulnerabilities, regardless of their origins, to ensure that necessary security measures are implemented. While some vulnerabilities may present severe implications for organizations, others might prove less impactful than initially perceived. The report highlights vulnerabilities in critical software applications integral to organizations, which enable vital capabilities such as data analytics, visualization, AI, web development, and cybersecurity.

Among the vulnerabilities identified and thoroughly analyzed are those found in JsonWebToken (CVE-2022-23529), ChatGPT (CVE-2023-28858), Apache Superset (CVE-2023-27524), PaperCut NG/MF (CVE-2023-27350), Fortinet FortiOS (CVE-2022-41328), and Adobe ColdFusion (CVE-2023-26360).

Particularly notable was the JsonWebToken vulnerability, initially rated with a high CVSS score of 9.8. However, after a detailed examination, the severity of this vulnerability was reassessed and ultimately retracted, underscoring the importance of rigorous analysis and robust community feedback in ensuring accurate assessments and mitigations.

Rezilion also drew attention to a low severity but significant vulnerability in OpenAI's ChatGPT service. While the CVSS score was only 3.7, the vulnerability is noteworthy due to the increasing reliance on AI services across industries, serving as a stark reminder that security must remain paramount as AI technology continues to evolve. Additionally, Apache Superset is a critical vulnerability caused by the application's default SECRET_KEY configuration, highlighting the importance of unique, secure keys to safe application access.

Moreover, the report explores the vulnerabilities in PaperCut, Fortinet FortiOS, and Adobe ColdFusion. These involve an access control issue that permits remote code execution, a zero-day vulnerability exploited in the wild, leading to substantial data loss and operating system corruption, and a zero-day vulnerability exploited in limited attacks enabling remote code execution, respectively.

Cybercriminals exploit software vulnerabilities to launch attacks against organizations, customers, and entire supply chains; threat actors leverage weaknesses in software code to launch attacks like ransomware. Rezilion's comprehensive analysis and detailed insights aim to assist cybersecurity teams in understanding and addressing these vulnerabilities effectively.

In the face of increasing cybersecurity threats, it is crucial to maintain vigilance and adopt proactive remediation strategies, which include regularly updating all software and systems to their latest versions, as these often contain patches for known vulnerabilities. Equally important is implementing robust security practices such as secure configurations, rigorous input/output sanitization, and continuous threat monitoring. Open-source and AI technologies should be used with heightened attention to maintain user data integrity.

"Given the ever-evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, remediation strategies have never been more vital," said Yotam Perkal, Director of Vulnerability Research at Rezilion. "Being aware and vigilant is the first line of defense in the realm of security risks in software applications, which need to be evaluated not only for their potential impact but also for their real-world exploitability. By adhering to these guidelines, organizations can significantly enhance our defenses against threats, maintaining the preservation of software security."

