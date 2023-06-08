Herff Jones to Accommodate More Graduates With New Grad Cap Remix Collaboration

Herff Jones widens audience base with new expanded and inclusive product offering

INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones , the achievement division of Varsity Brands and a leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, today announced a new collaboration with emerging graduation accessory brand Cap Creations to exclusively offer its Grad Cap Remix insert for scholastic and collegiate graduates nationwide.

The innovative Grad Cap Remix insert, which went viral on social media platforms earlier this year, is a 3-piece system that enables graduation caps to securely fit on students' heads. The inclusive product accommodates more graduates by allowing them to keep their hairstyles (curly/textured, bangs, etc.), avoid covering or smearing their makeup and avoid interfering with sensory disorders or cochlear implants.

"The Grad Cap Remix was created with the customer's needs in mind, and at Herff Jones, we're dedicated to elevating the student experience and celebrating major milestones, so the brand alignment was clear," said Ron Stoupa, President, Herff Jones. "We want all students to feel their best while they're being recognized for their important achievements, and we look forward to helping more graduates be their authentic selves as they celebrate this significant accomplishment."

Herff Jones is finding a new and innovative way to serve its customers by collaborating with an ingenious brand that is helping to revolutionize the graduation industry. Through the collaboration, Herff Jones students can receive a 15% discount to purchase their Grad Cap Remix for upcoming summer and winter 2023 graduations. Herff Jones sales representatives can opt-in to sell the product and receive a higher commission for participating.

"We couldn't be happier to collaborate with a leading regalia supplier like Herff Jones and reach graduates on the national scale," said Rashawnda Wright, Grab Cap Remix Creator. "Grad Cap Remix has already impacted more students than we ever could have imagined and now we're ready to become a household name for graduates across the country."

To learn more about the Herff Jones and Grad Cap Remix partnership, visit www.GradCapRemix.com/HerffJones .

About Cap Creations

Cap Creations LLC, founded in 2021, develops headwear solutions, fashion accessories, and other wearables serving an international customer base. One of the brand's signature products is the Grad Cap Remix™, which is a solution that helps graduates maintain their unique hairstyle while helping ensure their mortarboard or "grad cap" fits securely and looks great. In addition, the Grad Cap Remix™ insert is proudly made and manufactured right here in the United States. Cap Creations strives to ensure that diverse communities are not only accommodated, but fully embraced and celebrated.

About Herff Jones

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of handcrafted graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable student experiences. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' range of quality products includes class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 100 years.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com . Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

