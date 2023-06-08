Golf Legend Lorie Kane Teams Up With Xonic Golf

Both share a passion for growing the game of golf in our communities

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As the RBC Canadian Open kicks-off, Xonic GolfTM announces that golf legend Lorie Kane has joined the team as its latest brand ambassador. The partnership shines a light on Xonic's cutting-edge technology and how its award-winning A.I. golf app, the Xonic iTQTM, is shaping the future of golf for amateur golfers.



"I'm excited to be a part of what Xonic is doing for our game with this unique app and platform," says Lorie Kane. "It's a great instructional tool that will help golfers enjoy and learn from their experience on the golf course, especially through features like sharing your own data with a teaching pro. This is going to encourage golfers to get out more and shoot lower scores. I'm proud to support a Canadian leader in this space."

Lorie's distinguished career as an LPGA Tour Pro needs no introductions, with 4 LPGA Tour wins, 99 top 10 finishes, and more than $10 million CAD in prize money earnings. For her athletic excellence, charitable endeavors, and dedication to growing the game of golf, Lorie has been recognized with numerous awards, including Canada's highest honour, the Order of Canada (2006). More recently, Lorie was inducted into both the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame (2015) and the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame (2021), and was awarded Canada's highest honour for sports – the Order of Sport Award (2021).

"As a life-long golfer myself, Lorie has always been a role model for me, and I am beyond thrilled that Lorie is so engaged with what we are doing here at Xonic Golf," says Eileen Jurczak, CEO of Xonic. "'For the first time in golf's history, amateur golfers no longer have to struggle with their game on the course. No more asking your playing partners for advice, and no more trying every random tip you saw on YouTube."

The first-of-its-kind Xonic iTQ gives golfers instant, customized PGA professional quick fixes and tips, based on the A.I. analysis of your overall Swing SignatureTM. The tips are small adjustments to help you quickly, in the moment; no lessons or practice drills. And, the more you use the iTQ, the better it gets at giving you advice. Simply upload two swing videos once, to setup the app, and then just check your iTQ when you need some help (there are no videos taken while playing).

Other features in the app include a new kind of Shot Tracker, a Fixes & Tips Tracker, Quick Rules, and a daily 1st Tee Thought.

About Xonic Golf

Xonic (pronounced ex-onic) is a proud Partner of the PGA of British Columbia, PGA of North Florida, Pacific Northwest PGA and the PGA of Southern California. Golfers can experience the power of the iTQ with a free 14-day trial by downloading it on the App Store and Google Play. Available in 6 languages.

