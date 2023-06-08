BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Puerto Rico

Sports betting leader expands mobile platform outside of U.S. mainland complementing retail sportsbook at Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced the launch of the BetMGM mobile sports betting app in Puerto Rico in partnership with Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort. Puerto Rico is the second market outside of the U.S. mainland for BetMGM's mobile sports betting app.

"BetMGM is ecstatic to become the first operator to deliver mobile sports betting to Puerto Rico," said the company's CEO Adam Greenblatt. "This great collaboration between local officials and Casino del Mar provides a safe, responsible and entertaining product accessible from anywhere on the island."

The BetMGM app offers a user-friendly experience, giving Puerto Rico residents the ability to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. As part of the BetMGM mobile app registration process, customers in Puerto Rico will need to validate their identification in person at the BetMGM Sportsbook located at the Casino Del Mar resort in San Juan. Integration with the MGM Rewards loyalty program allows residents in Puerto Rico to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide including Bellagio, ARIA and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Beau Rivage in Mississippi, Borgata in New Jersey and MGM Grand Detroit.

BetMGM was the first operator to debut regulated retail sports betting in Puerto Rico when it was legalized in February 2022. In December 2022, Casino del Mar opened a permanent $3.5 million sportsbook and lounge, featuring 12 self-service kiosks and five betting windows. Sports wagering is permitted in Puerto Rico on all sporting events, including those that are professional, collegiate, Olympic, and international. Wagering is permitted on electronic and Esports events as well.

Sigfrido De Jesús, General Manager of Casino del Mar, said, "Today, Puerto Rico is once again at the forefront of the sports betting industry. In addition to being an attraction for sports fans, this will have a positive impact on the revenues of the Treasury. We are pioneers in the sports wagering industry, and we are elevating sports to the next level by developing trustworthy and user-friendly technology tools. Creating this technological alliance with a company of BetMGM's caliber has allowed both Casino del Mar and the government to learn about innovation in the betting industry."

As BetMGM continues to expand to new jurisdictions, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About Casino del Mar

Casino del Mar offers a safe environment of pure entertainment 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It has the most modern and constantly renewed product in all of Puerto Rico. For more information you can call (787) 977-3210 or visit https://casinodelmarpr.com/

