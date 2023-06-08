American QSR market could make an additional $44 billion by simply adding healthier options to their menus this year

New research from Blis shows over 216 million Americans willing to pay up to 15% more to get a healthier option in fast food restaurants

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis , a truly unique planning & buying platform, announced the launch of its new e-guide showing how Americans are purchasing fast food across the country. The new study is based on a consumer survey to help marketers better understand their preferences and motivations as well as showing regional nuances and providing practical tips on overcoming today's challenges.

Blis' new e-guide, titled 'Unwrapping the 2023 QSR media strategy' , shows 96% of Americans over 18 years old consuming fast food and over a third doing so multiple times a month. That's over 100 million Americans eating fast food, and an additional 116 million consuming this type of food every single month. The research also reveals that 84% of Americans are willing to pay up to 15% more for healthier options from fast food chains. That is over 216 million consumers willing to spend extra even during challenging economic times - which could add over $44 billion in revenue for QSR brands in 2023.

When it comes to decisions, 54% of consumers say that the type of food is the most important factor. Additionally, for 105 million Americans, location plays a key role when deciding which fast food chain to visit, and promotional offers are also increasingly important, according to 39% of Americans. The study further explores key regions across the country, revealing crucial differences in consumer behavior, preferences and shopping methods.

"We're happy to share our new QSR e-guide that uncovers crucial insights to help brands this year," said Gil Larsen, VP Americas at Blis. "The study reveals what's on consumers' minds and shows huge differences in consumers' behavior across the country. It's a clear example that one type of campaign won't work everywhere, and brands will need to be clever in making the most out of their investment. That's exactly why building accurate audiences based on multiple datasets is the only way for QSR brands to succeed, optimize their campaigns and increase ROI, all without relying on cookies or mobile ad IDs."

The new e-guide is based on a B2C survey commissioned by Blis to understand consumer behaviors across the USA. Blis included key practical tips to help QSR brands move forward through ID-less solutions to deliver omnichannel campaigns with a single, unified audience. The e-guide is available for download here .

About the research: Blis commissioned an independent research study from Sapio Research. An online survey was conducted among a representative sample of 2000 USA consumers aged 18+ in February 2023 .

About the predictions: the market value was based on Custom Market insights which projects that QSR market will reach USD 293.8 Billion in 2023. The number of consumers was based on the latest US Census Bureau data , which stated that the US population over 18 yearls old is 258.3 million. the market value was based onwhich projects that QSR market will reachin 2023. The number of consumers was based on the latest, which stated that the US population over 18 yearls old is

