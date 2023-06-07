Moxo Recognized as a Leader in G2's Spring 2023 Best Software Awards

Customers rank Moxo as a leading solution in G2's Best Software Awards.

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo, the industry's leading external project workflow solution, has been named a leader in G2's Spring 2023 Grid® for Customer Communications Management Software and Grid® for Client Portal Software.

Moxo was also recognized by G2's Spring 2023 Best Software Awards for the categories of:

Best Support: Mid-Market

Best Support: Small-Business

Easiest Admin: Small-Business

Easiest To Do Business With: Mid-Market

High Performers

High Performer: Mid-Market

High Performer: Small-Business

Leader

Leader: Small-Business

Momentum Leader

Users Most Likely To Recommend: Small-Business

"Being recognized in 11 different categories underscores not only the power of Moxo's innovative solution, but it validates our commitment to the customer experience," says Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer at Moxo. "We are very proud of this achievement and honored that our customers recognize the value of our product and people."

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, with more than 80 million people annually who use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

The Best Software Awards are earned by companies across the globe that provide best-in-class products and experience for their customers. Moxo's top ranking awards were earned based on positive customer reviews, check out what a few of our customers had to say below:

"Moxo is unique in that the product is truly innovative, and the platform and infrastructure is enterprise-grade maturity. As I push the limits of what is possible in my domain, the Moxo team have been relentless in helping me build the Moxo platform around my mission," -Coach L. (Small Business

"I like how easy it makes communicating with my entire organization. It takes all communication out of the noise of email, text, and social media. I know when I have a notification that it has to do with my business, and there is no chance of spam. The support is also outstanding, from the onboarding to the day-to-day issues or questions that come up," -Brandon R (Mid-Market)

"The app is intuitive, easy to use, and white labeled to our branding. We needed an app to compliment our service offering, and Moxo fit the bill beautifully. It is cost effective, scalable to match our growth, and so far highly reliable," -Zachary H. (Small Business)

"Moxo has been quite beneficial in all areas of client intake processes and sessions. Moxo is a vital life force that ensures we can track and monitor our electronic documentation, client communication, client progress, as well as internal team communication. The most important aspect is the ability to work with clients when not in the office and/or at a desk. It is efficient and user-friendly," -Delilah S. (Small Business)

About Moxo

Control the chaos of managing client business with Moxo. Streamline external projects with digital interaction workflows — from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals, and more. Moxo employs a multi-layered security framework that combines a robust back-end infrastructure, end-to-end data security, network protections, access controls, and a full suite of security policies.

Moxo's platform has been built over several years in partnership with some of the world's leading institutions, and has powered digital client interaction processes for global companies such as Standard Chartered, Citibank, From Collective, OneMotion Logistics, Omnia Law, and more. The solution drives operational efficiency for traditionally manual & expensive processes across the client lifecycle. By leveraging Moxo's digital interaction workspaces, banks can provide customers with a secure, convenient experience across all digital touch-points — while managing their distributed organization.

Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx. To learn more, visit www.moxo.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

