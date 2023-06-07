Indico Data Named Leader in Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) PEAK Matrix® 2023

Indico Data was named a leader in both the overall IDP market assessment as well as the IDP for unstructured data market assessment, demonstrating the 'strongest year-over-year movement' of any provider evaluated in the 2023 PEAK Matrix® Assessment, highlighting significant progress and continued innovation in market impact, vision and capabilities.

BOSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data, the leader of intelligent intake solutions for unstructured data, today announced its recognition as a leader in The Everest Group's prestigious Peak Matrix™ Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) assessment for the year 2023. This recognition underscores Indico Data's commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI technology and its ability to drive significant business value for its clients.

Indico Data named leader in Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) & Unstructured Data market assessment

The Everest Group's IDP Peak Matrix™ assessment is widely regarded as a definitive evaluation of vendors in the IDP space. It assesses companies on their market impact, vision and strategy, service capabilities, technology solutions, and client satisfaction. Indico Data's recognition as a leader in this assessment reflects the company's consistent innovation, strong market presence, and ability to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Indico Data's Intelligent Intake solution empowers enterprises across Insurance, Financial Services and Healthcare to automate and streamline their document-intensive processes, such as underwriting, claims, commercial lending, and revenue cycle management through the power of artificial intelligence. Leveraging its state-of-the-art enterprise LLM capabilities, Indico Data's solution offers unmatched accuracy and efficiency for the transformation of unstructured data into actionable insights to drive better outcomes through better intake.

"Indico Data's recognition as a leader in the 2023 Peak Matrix reflects the value we continue to deliver to our customers with our industry-first Enterprise LLM technology and best-in-class application experience," said Tom Wilde, Indico CEO. "In a market where there are literally dozens of choices, we are proud to continue to differentiate ourselves by meeting the demanding expectations of the largest enterprise buyers."

Indico Data's IDP solution has been widely adopted by leading global enterprises, enabling them to automate document classification, data extraction, and analysis across a wide range of use cases, including contracts, invoices, compliance documents, and more. By leveraging Indico Data's IDP solution, organizations can reduce manual effort, eliminate errors, and accelerate decision-making processes, leading to improved productivity, enhanced customer experiences, and cost savings.

"Indico Data's Intelligent Intake Platform offers robust classification and extraction capabilities for semi-structured and unstructured documents. Its review module enables enterprise users to track and classify incoming documents and provide feedback to improve model performance. Continuous product enhancements including expansion of out-of-the-box pre-trained models and ability to add custom models, combined with strong growth and distinctive roadmap have helped Indico Data emerge as a Star Performer and a Leader on Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023," said Vaibhav Bansal, Vice President, Everest Group.

Indico Data automates critical workflows for enterprises in document-intensives industries, including insurance, financial services and commercial real estate. With the Indico Intelligent Intake™ Solution, organizations of all sizes can free their experts from tedious, manual tasks, and allow them to deliver more business value. Now, better intake yields better outcomes. Visit IndicoData.ai to learn more.

