Cisco and AT&T Join Forces to Help Businesses Expand Connectivity for a Growing Mobile-First Workforce

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO LIVE -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and AT&T announced new solutions to enhance connectivity and advance the calling landscape for hybrid workforces. Whether on the shop floor, the top floor, at the branch office, the home office, or the commute in between, the modern workforce is not tethered to a single space, device, or geography. With the new offerings, including Cisco's Webex Calling and SD-WAN solutions alongside AT&T mobile network, businesses of any size can offer employees a simple, secure, consistent experience to thrive in any setting.

Seamless, Flexible and Native Integration with Webex Calling

The companies today announced plans that will help ensure a seamless and reliable mobile-first collaboration experience, allowing users the flexibility to take calls across multiple devices while traveling for work, running errands, and more.

With the dramatic increase in the use of mobile phones as the primary business device, enterprises need connectivity solutions that are easy to manage, secure, and provide the flexibility and reliability desired for work from anywhere. This integration addresses this need with key features including:

Single number mobile identity: Combining the capabilities of an AT&T wireless smartphone with the native integration of Webex Calling will provide greater functionality and flexibility for on-the-go communication.

Reduce costs: This integration helps enterprise customers lower costs by reducing or eliminating the need for traditional fixed business lines.

Crystal clear voice: 1 , with capabilities like closed captioning, noise removal, and white boarding. AT&T Cloud Voice with Webex Go allows users to securely make and receive business calls using AT&T's fast, reliable nationwide mobile network and seamlessly elevate calls to a fully immersive Webex collaboration experience across the Webex App and devices, with capabilities like closed captioning, noise removal, and white boarding.

Fast, efficient, and secure collaboration: will increase the ability to effectively and securely collaborate no matter the location, resulting in improved knowledge sharing and faster decision making. AT&T and Cisco's joint solution will increase the ability to effectively and securely collaborate no matter the location, resulting in improved knowledge sharing and faster decision making.

AT&T Cloud Voice with Webex Go2 will be available for all Webex Calling users from Cisco partners in the United States later this year.

SD-WAN Connectivity without Compromise

Demand for unified experiences over secure connectivity to the cloud and site-to-site continues to surge. Cisco and AT&T are working together to bring secure on-demand connectivity for SD-WAN with add-on services that may include over mobile 5G and fiber broadband to businesses of every size.

For small and medium businesses, AT&T is launching a new self-service option to simplify and accelerate SD-WAN deployment. Businesses can now easily connect, protect, manage, and scale their networks using AT&T Business Wi-Fi with Cisco Meraki.

For larger enterprises, AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco is a fully managed connectivity solution with embedded security and analytics. Enterprises can now confidently connect a user or device to any application in their multicloud using a secure access service edge (SASE)-enabled architecture. This delivers integrated security and application optimization for end-to-end visibility.

Cisco will also provide the ability to embed AT&T wireless connectivity into Cisco devices enabling zero touch provisioning for Cisco and AT&T customers, through AT&T Control Center powered by Cisco.

"The network is at the core of the modern workforce. The ability to get things done is no longer reliant on where you are, but how you are connected," said Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cisco Networking. "Hybrid work only works when there is a seamless, consistent, and secure experience for workers, regardless of location. Together with AT&T, we are giving businesses what they need to securely connect everything and everyone—wherever they are. Because when everything is connected, then anything is possible."

"Mobility is key to enabling hybrid work. Businesses want a seamless and reliable communication experience," said Mike Troiano, Senior Vice President, Business Products, AT&T. "At the heart of our collaboration with Cisco is a shared vision to empower organizations with secure connectivity, unmatched reliability, and deep network expertise. By deeply integrating our technology, businesses can be assured their communications are built on a solid foundation. Together we are unlocking new levels of productivity, agility, and connectivity— enabling teams to thrive in the modern work landscape."

