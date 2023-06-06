SWAPA Announces 24-Hour Picket

DALLAS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) will be conducting a 24-hour informational picket June 15-16 outside Southwest Airlines' headquarters starting at 8 a.m. CT.

SWAPA has become increasingly frustrated with Southwest's lack of commitment to meet during this negotiation cycle. SWAPA leaders have repeatedly requested more frequent bargaining dates in order to reach an agreement, but so far, SWA Labor Relations has committed to just 15 days of negotiations between now and Labor Day.

This 24-hour picket is meant to symbolize that just as Southwest leaders depend on our pilots both day and night, weekday and weekend to get our passengers from point A to point B, we depend on our company to earnestly come to the table — day or night, weekday or weekend — to reward the most productive pilots in the industry. Our pilots stand ready to work and to negotiate any time.

SWAPA and Southwest have been in negotiations for a new contract for more than three years and in federal mediation since September 2022.

About SWAPA

Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 10,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

