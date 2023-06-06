PetWellClinic Strengthens Presence in Arizona with New 5-Unit Deal

Husband-Wife Duo Sign Agreement to Bring Veterinary Pet-Wellness to Tucson Area

TUCSON, Ariz., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic , one of America's fastest-growing veterinary pet-wellness franchise brands, is excited to announce a new deal to bring 5 locations to Tucson, Arizona. The brand's entrance into the Tucson market comes soon after the state's first PetWellClinic opened in the Phoenix area. The latest deal comes at the hands of Dr. Julia Hennagir and James Beard, an animal-loving, husband-wife team with a deep history of entrepreneurship in Tucson.

PetWellClinic Logo (PRNewsfoto/PetWell Franchisor, LLC.) (PRNewswire)

After being raised as a self-described "country kid," Dr. Hennagir grew up always taking care of animals. Today, she owns Silver Wolf Chiropractic PLLC, which she's run for more than 24 years. Though she mainly works on humans, she additionally helps adjust dogs to help them walk better.

Sharing that passion for entrepreneurship, Beard founded Family Air LLC 17 years ago. With "family" being the operative word of the business, the majority of their family has worked at Family Air LLC at one point or another. Dr. Hennagir and Beard plan to carry that same family-spirit through PetWellClinic, with their daughter's longtime interest in the veterinary field lending her to be among the first to sign on to help launch the franchise in Tucson.

"Family is everything to us, and especially with a brand that's built on the importance of even the smallest family members, we're thrilled to be able to able to embrace that core value with this new business venture," said Beard.

When their family dogs suffered unfortunate health issues, Dr. Hennagir and Beard were disappointed in the veterinary options available in their community. That's when they discovered PetWellClinic. Between the brand's physical transparency and walk-in veterinary services, Dr. Hennagir and Beard are eager to open their doors and begin offering the premium care pet owners crave.

"People are already asking us when we're going to open because they're ready for a change in how their pets are cared for in the Tucson area," said Dr. Hennagir. "After visiting a PetWellClinic location, we were immediately drawn to the vet's kindness toward animals, the efficiency in the process, and the openness of the clinic, especially with a service where too many pet owners are used to animals being taken away from them for the visit."

With a passion for healthcare of all kinds, Dr. Hennagir said she looks forward to learning alongside the associates at PetWellClinic so that she can help out wherever it's needed as they lay the foundation for brand in Tucson. Dr. Hennagir and Beard are actively seeking veterinarians and vet assistants to work for a mission-driven company that offers stable hours, with a goal to hire at 15 people across the 5 locations coming to the area. The exact locations of these new clinics in the Tucson area are still being finalized.

Each PetWellClinic location utilizes a proprietary veterinary software program designed by Dr. Sam Meisler for seamless clinic processes and to maximize efficiency throughout the day. The locations are designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is happening, from the front of the clinic to the back.

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and currently has over 100 units in development.

