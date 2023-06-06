PATRICK SANDERS JOINS HKA AS PARTNER, REGIONAL CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

PHILADELPHIA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, announces that Patrick Sanders has joined the firm as Partner, Regional Chief Growth Officer, Americas.

"We look forward to the valuable contributions Patrick will bring to HKA" Frank Giunta , Partner, Regional CEO Americas

Patrick is an accomplished leader with nearly 30 years of experience developing and implementing corporate initiatives that have significantly grown companies and increased shareholder value. In his prior position, Patrick quadrupled the billable capacity of the firm and opened new offices in key litigation markets, leading to significant growth in company revenue over three years. As HKA's Regional Chief Growth Officer, Patrick will report directly to the Regional Chief Executive Officer and play a significant role in assisting in the achievement of HKA's strategic growth plans.

"I am excited to welcome Patrick to the HKA team. He is a results-oriented business strategist with extensive leadership capabilities and many years of experience in sales, sales operations, and mergers and acquisitions. I look forward to working with Patrick as we continue our growth journey in the Americas," said Frank Giunta, Partner, Regional CEO, Americas.

"I have been impressed with the growth of the HKA brand in the marketplace over the past six years. I am eager to join the team to further enhance the firm's reputation in core and new markets. I am looking forward to collaborating with colleagues as we continue to grow our business, attract best-in-class talent, and prioritize the needs of our clients." said Patrick Sanders, Partner, Regional Chief Growth Officer, Americas.

Prior to joining HKA, Patrick held various roles, including Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at several national firms. Patrick received his BA in International Relations from the University of California, Davis.

About HKA

HKA is a leading global consultancy of choice for multi-disciplinary expert and specialist services in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, and litigation support. We employ in excess of 1,000 consultants, experts and advisors in 45+ offices across 17 countries.

HKA's global portfolio includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious commissions across a wide range of industries, including aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, energy and natural resources, environment and climate change, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, industrial and manufacturing, marine and shipping, real estate and tourism, sports and entertainment, and technology, media, and telecom.

