Multi-Manager Cinctive Capital Management Appoints Veteran Pension Fund Manager and Investor Michael Haddad as Deputy Chief Investment Officer

Firm Further Expands with Addition of 11 Investment Professionals in 2023

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinctive Capital Management LP ("Cinctive"), an alternative investment multi-manager platform, today announced the appointment of Michael Haddad to the newly created role of Deputy Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Haddad previously worked for the Bureau of Asset Management from January 2016 to July 2022, the arm of the New York City Comptroller's office responsible for oversight of the $248 billion investment portfolio of New York City Retirement Systems.

Mr. Haddad has over 30 years of experience including serving as an institutional allocator and other investment-related experience. Most recently, at the Bureau of Asset Management, Mr. Haddad held the role of Interim CIO and was the Deputy CIO throughout his tenure. In these roles, Mr. Haddad managed internal investment teams. His responsibilities also included manager selection and asset allocation—both strategic and tactical. Mr. Haddad was a member of the Investment Committee and the Chair of the Rebalancing Committee.

Mr. Haddad has a strong depth of investing experience including two years at Soros Fund Management and nine years at Caxton Associates managing macro strategies. He began his investment career in 1987 at Morgan Stanley where he stayed for 10 years trading first US Treasuries and then Canadian government securities. Additionally, Mr. Haddad has served on the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee (TBAC) and the Treasury Market Practice Group (TMPG). He holds a Masters of Management from Kellogg Graduate School of Business at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management from Southern Methodist University.

"We are excited to have Michael join our team," said Rich Schimel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cinctive. "His deep understanding of the needs of pension funds, combined with his experience running investment portfolios, is unique in the investment management industry and we are confident that he will be a great addition to our growing platform."

Said Larry Sapanski, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cinctive, "Michael is well known for his approach to risk management and strategic asset allocation, which will help to complement our recently added quantitative and macro strategies. He will be a terrific resource as we continue our focus on further expanding our investment teams and strategies."

"I am delighted to join Rich, Larry and the team at Cinctive," said Mr. Haddad. "Our sensibilities are well aligned given the firm's approach to risk management and I look forward to contributing to the solutions Cinctive offers clients as well as helping to execute on its growth strategy."

The addition of Haddad follows Cinctive's strategic decision a few months ago to add long/short systematic trading capabilities. Cinctive previously expanded its quantitative capabilities with the addition of Olympiad Research as a sub-adviser managed by Thong Nguyen. Mr. Nguyen has over 20 years of investment management experience. Prior to founding Olympiad Research (previously known as Keebeck Alpha), he led a successful systematic trading team at Spring Creek Capital (SCC) which ran a diversified suite of strategies including equity market neutral, global macro, credit and intraday equities and futures. He has extensive knowledge of alpha research, portfolio management and team leadership stemming from his experience at Banc of America Securities, AlphaSimplex, Credit Suisse, Black Forest Trading and Verition, along with SCC. Mr. Nguyen holds a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.

Further underscoring Cinctive's expansion plans, the firm announced that six portfolio managers and five analysts have joined the firm since the beginning of the year, bringing its total to 57 investment professionals. These appointments will help to enhance the depth of strategies managed by the firm and add to our diversification and synergies. Some of the new portfolio managers are:

Sean Butkus – Portfolio Manager – Multi-Sector

Mr. Butkus joined Cinctive in January. He will run a SMID Multi-Industry portfolio with a focus in the consumer, industrials and technology sectors. Mr. Butkus has spent 13 years covering smaller cap equities and has 18 years of investment experience. Prior to Cinctive, Mr. Butkus spent 24 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently as a Managing Director within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, investing in long-only and long short strategies, specializing in small and SMID products. He graduated from Muhlenberg College and received his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a CFA® charterholder.

Greg Margolis – Portfolio Manager – Consumer

Mr. Margolis joined Cinctive in February and manages a broad consumer portfolio. He has spent over 20 years covering the consumer sector. Most recently, Mr. Margolis was a portfolio manager at ExodusPoint and prior to that spent almost eight years running a portfolio at Millennium. He started his investment career in Equity Research at Glickenhaus & Co. Mr. Margolis graduated from The University of Wisconsin with a BBA and received his MBA from Columbia.

Steve Segarra – Portfolio Manager – Macro

Mr. Segarra joined Cinctive in March and focuses on macro interest rate strategies. Most recently, he was CIO and Partner at Madison and Main Advisors. Prior to that, Mr. Segarra spent several years at Nomura and Caxton Associates. He held various macro investment and quantitative roles over a 9-year period at Caxton Associates before becoming a portfolio manager. He graduated from Rutgers University with a BS in Computer Science and is a CFA® charterholder.

Matthew Jaye – Portfolio Manager – Technology

Mr. Jaye joined Cinctive in April and will run a portfolio focused on Internet and Software. Most recently, he was Co-Founder and Co-CIO of Dune Ridge Capital. Previously, Mr. Jaye spent time as a Senior Analyst at Balyasny focused on TMT, and prior to that, was an Analyst at Point72 covering TMT. He started his career as an analyst at Barclays and is a graduate of Cornell University.

About Cinctive Capital Management

Cinctive Capital Management is an alternative investment multi-manager platform. The firm is headquartered in New York at 55 Hudson Yards. See https://www.cinctive.com/.

Media Contacts:

Steve Bruce/Mary Beth Grover

ASC Advisors

sbruce@ascadvisors.com/mbgrover@ascadvisors.com

(203) 922-1230

View original content:

SOURCE Cinctive Capital Management