Learning Courage celebrates 4 years helping schools eradicate sexual misconduct and abuse

CEO Jamie Forbes shares his recovery from sexual abuse in his just released TEDx Talk

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Courage, a leading nonprofit founded by sexual abuse survivors, was created to work with school leaders to reduce and respond to sexual misconduct in schools. By providing practices, insights and resources, Learning Courage aims to help schools across the country minimize incidents and promote healing.

The stats about childhood sexual assault are alarming: 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 males experience some form of sexual abuse before the age of 18 - and marginalized populations are disproportionately impacted. More than 630,000 children annually are victimized in the US alone. The impact of this abuse can be catastrophic and often lead to substance misuse, difficulty with intimate relationships, and mental health challenges.

"As sexual abuse survivors we understand both the institutional opportunities and challenges as well as the importance of keeping survivors at the center of the process." Says CEO Jamie Forbes. "Our goal is to fill a critical gap in schools' preparedness to reduce and respond to sexual assault. I've seen first-hand how important and yet challenging it can be for both survivors and school leaders to rebuild trust and support healing. Learning Courage believes that keeping survivors at the center of any response is best for the individual and the institution."

Learning Courage's approach is unique, trauma-informed, resiliency-based and survivor-centered. The founders are survivors and educators, with a comprehensive understanding of the issues.

Learning Courage works with k-12 schools and other youth serving organizations to reduce incidents, improve responses and support healing from sexual misconduct and abuse. It is personal for CEO Jamie Forbes, whose recent TEDx Talk addresses his recovery, the challenges that schools face and the need for change and accountability.

About Learning Courage:

Learning Courage is a leading nonprofit addressing sexual misconduct and abuse in schools with compassion, integrity and clarity. The organization's goal is to reduce incidents, improve responses, and support healing from sexual misconduct and abuse in K-12 schools by advising on best practices, tools, and resources with school leaders. Learning Courage's extensive knowledge and experience with schools makes the organization uniquely qualified to anticipate and respond to the needs of students, school leaders, and their schools.

For more information log onto https://learningcourage.org/ or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84fF_bRjN5A

