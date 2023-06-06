Dyester Corp and Domespaces Celebrate Record Sales with a 28% Increase from 2022

MIAMI , June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyester Corp, a renowned global seller of outdoor structures, is thrilled to announce an extraordinary achievement in sales. The company's revenue has soared to new heights, with a remarkable 28% increase over last year's record sales. This remarkable growth can be attributed to Dyester's expansion into luxury glamping tents and modular bathrooms, catering to a diverse range of customers.

Founder and CEO, Barry Sendach, expressed his excitement over the outstanding sales figures. "We are delighted to witness such phenomenal success in our sales performance," said Sendach. "The demand for our products has exceeded our expectations, and our efforts to market the brand have been instrumental in attracting customers from various sectors."

Dyester Corp's luxury glamping tents have been driving the upward trend in sales. These tents offer an irresistible combination of curb appeal, both inside and outside, making them highly desirable among customers. With their spacious designs, easy assembly process, and competitive pricing, these structures have become a preferred choice compared to other similar options available in the market.

In addition to the glamping sector, Dyester Corp has seen an upsurge in demand for their domes from sectors beyond glamping. This can be attributed to the effective marketing strategies implemented by the company.

One of Dyester's standout offerings is the modular bathrooms for domes. The advantage lies in the modular aspect of these units, shaped to fit seamlessly within the dome structure. This allows clients to incorporate bathrooms or kitchens without sacrificing valuable interior floor space. The modular bathrooms come complete with high-quality Kohler fixtures and the option to include a kitchen addition, along with vinyl flooring for added convenience and durability.

Dyester Corp's reputation as a global leader in the outdoor structures market is well-established. Their products are widely used across various applications, from television shows and corporate events to major companies in the glamping industry and direct-to-consumer sales. The company's products have been successfully utilized in diverse climates, ranging from the tropical landscapes of Hawaii to the frigid temperatures of Alaska.

The glamping industry, primarily driven by millennials and Gen Zers, continues to experience significant growth. According to market research, the global glamping market reached a value of $2.6 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2026. Europe, particularly the United Kingdom, boasts the largest glamping market worldwide.

As Dyester Corp and Domespaces celebrate their exceptional sales achievements, they remain committed to delivering innovative outdoor structures that exceed customer expectations. With a focus on quality, functionality, and aesthetics, the companies are poised to further solidify their position as industry leaders.

About Dyester Corp: Dyester Corp is a global leader in the sale of outdoor structures, catering to various sectors, including glamping, television shows, corporate events, major companies, and direct-to-consumer sales. Their extensive range of products is known for its exceptional quality, durability, and versatility, making Dyester Corp a preferred choice for outdoor solutions.

About Domespaces: Domespaces is a subsidiary of Dyester Corp, specializing in luxury glamping tents and modular bathrooms. The company's focus on innovation and customer satisfaction has positioned them as a prominent player in the glamping industry. With a wide range of offerings, Domespaces continues to transform outdoor spaces into extraordinary experiences.

